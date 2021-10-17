CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

LETTER: Getting vaccinated is like wearing a seatbelt

Culpeper Star Exponent
 6 days ago

As I was walking this morning I couldn’t help but think how much COVID-19 and our cars are alike when it comes down to our freedoms. There is absolutely no one who can make you wear a...

starexponent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Mandatory vaccination necessary

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated, including a possible third dose, unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Another reason for vaccine

The Democrats are caught red-handed. They have been using reverse psychology to keep Republicans from accepting COVID-19 immunizations. They knew that recommending immunization would cause Republicans to oppose it, eventually resulting in fewer Republicans left to vote in future elections. If Republicans really want to “own the libs,” they should...
LINCOLN, NE
northeastern.edu

COVID contradiction: they wear masks, but won’t get vaccinated

COVID contradiction: they wear masks, but won’t get vaccinated. People who wear masks but won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine pose a public health conundrum―they are concerned enough about the coronavirus to cover their faces, but aren’t willing to take the next step by getting vaccinated. Just who are they? Consequential...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Getting On#Cars#Covid
inklingsnews.com

Vaccinated students become more relaxed with mask wearing

“Pull up your mask” is a term students hear on a daily basis throughout their school day. The majority of the Staples student and teacher population of the school is vaccinated, so some students feel it is acceptable to not follow the mask mandate. After being in masks all of...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS DFW

Texas Mother Admits Making Teen Daughter Take Drugs To Throw Off Urine Test

WICHITA FALLS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Wichita Falls mother admitted making her 16-year-old take Xanax pills so the woman could pass off the teen’s urine as her own, according to KFDX/KJTL TV. The pills would hide the mother’s marijuana use, so that she could still receive a prescription for Xanax. Rachel Humphrey (credit: Wichita County Jail) Rachel Humphrey allegedly admitted to a CPS caseworker that she smokes marijuana and that on September 7 she did tell her daughter to take a Xanax pill and on September 9 she texted her to take two more later. The girl told the caseworker her mother takes Xanax...
TEXAS STATE
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Nurse Who Killed 3 Patients by Mixing Detergent in Their IV Drips Blames Exhaustion

A former nurse in Japan has blamed what she said was her exhaustion for driving her to kill three elderly patients by mixing detergent into their IV drips in 2016. Ayumi Kubogi, 34, admitted to the killings in a trial in the port city of Yokohama that started earlier this month. Although she said treating sick patients was “rewarding,” Kubogi told the court on Monday she was “mentally and physically exhausted” from the job and thought about quitting, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

As Pediatricians Prepare To Give COVID Vaccine To Kids 5-To-11, Some Doctors Say Review The Data First

BOSTON (CBS) – Within a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The White House said it’s planning to make the process as easy as possible on children, including giving pediatricians access to the shots. While some are getting ready, other pediatricians said they want to see the data. Dr. Robyn Riseberg does her best to make kids comfortable. “Can you smile,” she says to a young patient. “Can you give me a high five? Good job!” Comfort, said Riseberg, a pediatrician based in Boston’s South End, is...
BOSTON, MA
The Post and Courier

Letter: Vaccine mandates about control

Here’s what we now know about the pandemic. This virus was a bio-engineered (possible) weapon, created in China, and with the help of Dr. Fauci. (So, I guess you can blame 600,000-plus deaths on him.) The paper trail makes that clear. China most likely unleashed this virus to hurt the economy’s of Western nations as pressure from Trump and others were being applied to them. (Tariffs, intellectual property rights, bringing home manufacturing). China couldn't care less about human life. Too many politicians, many of whom openly collude with China and take their money, used the pandemic to bring their Marxist ideology to the forefront and attack anyone who dared defend the Constitution.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy