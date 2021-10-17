Ron Johnson slams DOJ's investigation of schools, saying it unfairly targets parents

© Greg Nash

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on Sunday slammed the Department of Justice’s investigation into schools, saying it unfairly targets parents.

“What the attorney general is doing … is outrageous. It is such a violation of people’s constitutional rights to petition their government, to free speech,” Johnson said during an interview on Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM.

The DOJ and Attorney General Merrick Garland announced they would be investigating threats made against school board members and teachers after a string of contentious school board meetings across the country.

Some parents have been protesting at school board meetings and speaking out against mask mandates and the teaching of critical race theory.

In a letter from the National School Board Association to President Biden , the board said: “As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

Johnson said Democrats have used the term “domestic terrorists” to label anyone who questions COVID-19 policies, and said the DOJ order is a “method of intimidation.”

“[Garland] is saying [the parents] are intimidating school board members. No, it is the attorney general of the United States that is intimidating people exercising their rights to free speech and the right to petition their government,” Johnson said.

Johnson also encouraged parents to keep standing up to school boards who want to implement critical race theory.

“I hope Americans are paying attention. The good news is that it seems that parents are paying attention … They’re running for school board. I tell people in Wisconsin, if you don’t want critical race theory; if you don’t want the 1619 project taught to your children, don’t let it be,” Johnson said. “Show up peacefully. Be respectful. But be insistent. Demand that the school boards follow your wishes. Not the wishes of Joe Biden and his cast of characters.”

