A little research makes big impact on donated dollars

By SUSAN STEEN
theportlandsun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article”Since you get more joy out of giving joy to others, you should put a good deal of thought into the happiness that you are able to give.” — Eleanor Roosevelt. The note came through an email, “Hi, I’m out of town and wondered if you could help me get a...

www.theportlandsun.com

Comments / 0

Hutch Post

Large dollar donations needed to address child care crisis

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Leaders from across the community are coming together to address the child care crisis in Reno County. "We saw in 2020, a lot of providers close down," said Denice Gilliland-Burbank, community impact coordinator at United Way of Reno County. "We recently had a center close. We are very short on child care. We have come together as a group to try to solve this problem in our community with community resources that we already have."
HUTCHINSON, KS
ELON University

Donate for cancer research, dodge the cold calls!

Want a break from the risk of being randomly called on in class by your law professor? The Women’s Law Association has a solution. In observance of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the popular Elon Law student organization has teamed with eight Elon Law professors for a fundraiser that jointly benefits both the student group and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
ELON, NC
mediavillage.com

Make an Impact!

Many want to have an impact, to make a difference, to be seen and to be heard. One can have an impact and stand out in ways that generates attention but not admiration. What can we learn from people who make an impact in ways that generate goodwill?
SOCIETY
srqmagazine.com

Make an Impact This Holiday Season: Donate to the JFCS Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Senior Campaigns

For the past 16 years JFCS of the Suncoast has been spreading holiday cheer to many of its clients through its annual Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Senior campaigns. Both programs provide donated holiday gifts, including clothing, shoes, books and gift cards, to underserved seniors, youth and families. Last year, in a continued effort to aid individuals and families who were in a dire state due to COVID-19, JFCS invited the entire community to participate in the Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Senior programs. As a result, more than 200 children and families and 150 seniors enjoyed a beautiful holiday season despite the challenges they had experienced in the previous months. This year, the needs are greater than ever before. JFCS is seeking donors who are interested in adopting families and seniors for the holiday season. Our goal is to donate 150 bags filled with hard candy, stamps, notepads and pens, hand lotion, hand sanitizer, chap stick, Publix, Walgreen’s, Wal-Mart gift cards, no skid socks, tissues and magnets, to seniors. Also, more than 250 youth are in need of toys, clothing, bicycles, books, gift cards, home furnishings and gift cards. JFCS requests that all donated items are new and unwrapped.
HOLIDAY, FL
Journal

Big Ideas receives CliftonLarsonAllen donation

NEW ULM — Big Ideas, a New ULm non-profit group that creates classes to expose student to the building trades, was the recipient of a CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) Foundation award of $15,000. Local CLA staff were given a tour of the Big Ideas office and classrooms on South Minnesota Street, Tuesday...
NEW ULM, MN
cshl.edu

F.M. Kirby Foundation donates $115K for chemistry research

On September 16th, 2021 the F.M. Kirby Foundation donated $115,000 to support chemistry research at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor John E. Moses’ laboratory. Moses is a leader in click chemistry and how to synthesize new molecules useful for drugs, biological tools, and material science. Click chemistry uses a unique type of reaction that fuses or “clicks” molecules together in an efficient and environmentally safe way.
CHARITIES
Chillico Constitution-Tribune

Beta Zeta makes donation

On Oct. 15, Beta Zeta donated paper goods to Livingston County Developmental Center. Pictured is Jody Rodenberg with Beta Zeta Sorority and Kim Williams with Livingston County Developmental Center.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Inside Indiana Business

1st Source Makes Education Donations

SOUTH BEND - Various community organizations in St. Joseph County and Berrien County, Michigan have received grant funding from the 1st Source Foundation. Educational children programs, many of which focus on reducing the learning gap caused by the pandemic, have received a total of $120,000. The Boys & Girls Clubs...
SOUTH BEND, IN
erienewsnow.com

Toys for Tots Gets Big Donation

More children will have gifts under their trees this Christmas, thanks to one woman's big donation to Toys for Tots. Meet Tara, she collected and donated thousands gifts to give to Toys for Tots. On Sunday, Marines went to Tara's home to collect all the toys she has been gathering.
CHARITIES
lakeexpo.com

Shootout Donates $53,500 To Make-A-Wish

It’s a great day for good deeds at Lake of the Ozarks! On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Make-a-Wish Foundation received a whopping $53,500 donation from the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout. Twenty people gathered at OakStar Bank in Camdenton near the square, to celebrate with a check presentation. Make A...
CAMDENTON, MO
WAVY News 10

Eligible families to receive extra food stamps benefits on Oct. 16

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Social Services say that they will be releasing emergency allotments of benefits to eligible families later this month. Officials say the benefits will automatically be loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Saturday, October 16. The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps

Here’s how to qualify for SNAP food stamps, and what foods you can and cannot purchase. SNAP was increased for families across the nation Oct. 1, helping to feed more families and give access to healthier options. People are typically receiving $157 on average per month after seeing the $36 increase. What am I allowed or not allowed ...
ADVOCACY
parentherald.com

New Yorkers May Use SNAP Food Stamps at Restaurants Under New Program

New Yorkers dealing with food insecurity will soon be able to use their SNAP food stamps at restaurants or delis around that city, with reduced and more affordable prices, following the adoption of a new program approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Under the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP), SNAP food stamps...
RESTAURANTS
Petoskey News-Review

Little Traverse Historical Society announces donations

PETOSKEY — The Little Traverse Historical Society of Petoskey recently accepted two $500 donations, one from George Colburn of Starbright Media Corporation and one from Stuart Hickman of Mammoth Distilling. The gifts are in honor of the late Ernest Hemingway Mainland of Petoskey, a longtime supporter of the Little Traverse...
PETOSKEY, MI

