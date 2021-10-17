A little research makes big impact on donated dollars

For the past 16 years JFCS of the Suncoast has been spreading holiday cheer to many of its clients through its annual Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Senior campaigns. Both programs provide donated holiday gifts, including clothing, shoes, books and gift cards, to underserved seniors, youth and families. Last year, in a continued effort to aid individuals and families who were in a dire state due to COVID-19, JFCS invited the entire community to participate in the Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Senior programs. As a result, more than 200 children and families and 150 seniors enjoyed a beautiful holiday season despite the challenges they had experienced in the previous months. This year, the needs are greater than ever before. JFCS is seeking donors who are interested in adopting families and seniors for the holiday season. Our goal is to donate 150 bags filled with hard candy, stamps, notepads and pens, hand lotion, hand sanitizer, chap stick, Publix, Walgreen’s, Wal-Mart gift cards, no skid socks, tissues and magnets, to seniors. Also, more than 250 youth are in need of toys, clothing, bicycles, books, gift cards, home furnishings and gift cards. JFCS requests that all donated items are new and unwrapped.

HOLIDAY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO