Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy said she did not feel safe doing her job in her constituency, amid reports that MPs may get police protection.Home secretary Priti Patel is drawing up up protection plans following the suspected terrorist attack on Tory MP Sir David Amess in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday.Police have been given six more days to question the man suspected of murder. It is believed he had previously been referred to the government’s counterterrorism scheme.The 25-year-old is being detained for questioning at a London police station under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.Police are yet to confirm identity of the suspect, a British national of Somali heritage, but his name has been reported to be Ali Harbi Ali. Read More Labour and Liberal Democrats to stand aside in Southend West by-electionDavid Amess: Priti Patel drawing up police protection plan for MPsDavid Amess: Police given six more days to question murder suspect

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO