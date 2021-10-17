CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

cbslocal.com

Latest Projection: Lake Powell Could Reach Critically Low Water Level By July

(CBS4) — The latest river flow and reservoir storage projections from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation suggest Lake Powell’s surface level could fall to the “power pool” mark and risk damaging the Glen Canyon Dam’s power-generating turbines as early as July of next year. “As a result of this update,...
POLITICS
9&10 News

Great Lakes Water Levels Continue Seasonal Drop

It was just over a year ago Lakes Michigan/Huron were at record levels. Since then, a lot has happened and record levels are not a concern going into 2022. Spring 2021 was far from normal and the result was barely a change in water levels. Normally, as the winter snow melts and spring storms bring in rain, the lakes go up.
ENVIRONMENT
ktvo.com

Hazel Creek Lake water levels to rise, Hungry Hollow Road work ongoing

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Water levels at Hazel Creek Lake near Kirksville will be rising again soon. Hazel Creek Lake serves as a primary water supply source for the City of Kirksville. Although the lake is operated by the city in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Conservation, it's located in...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
#Reservoir#East Tennessee#French Broad River
New York Post

Lake Tahoe water level plummets, stranding fish and drying docks

Lake Tahoe is in “terminal” condition as the water level in the sixth largest lake in the US fell below its natural rim, according to the Tahoe Daily Tribune. The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center reportedly said Tuesday that the lake’s water level sunk six days earlier than expected, meaning the lake is no longer flowing to its tributaries.
POLITICS
KTLA

Lake Tahoe water level drops as drought, climate change plague resort

Lake Tahoe’s water level has dropped so low that water is no longer flowing into the Truckee River and salmon aren’t expected to spawn in a major tributary this year. Some boat ramps and docks are hundreds of feet from the water line, and clumps of stringy algae have been washing up on beaches, said […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

Lake Tahoe recedes to lowest level in 4 years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Lake Tahoe just dealt with the Caldor Fire. Now, the lake and its surrounding communities are dealing with yet another issue — the lake’s water level. Lake Tahoe is at it’s lowest level in four years, falling below it’s natural rim and concerning both scientists and business owners. UC […]
LIFESTYLE
cityofslt.us

September/October "At Lake Level" newsletter debuts

The City of South Lake Tahoe is pleased to publish its monthly newsletter-"At Lake Level." Articles from this month's newsletter include: Thank you messages to Firefighters and First responders, Approved American Rescue Plan projects, Local Hazard Mitigation Plan and survey, Welcome to new City Employees, and information on how to be prepared for the snow season. To view the September/October newsletter, go here.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
funcheap.com

Lake Tahoe Water Level is Losing 1.5 Inches a Week

This week Lake Tahoe’s water level dipped below it’ “natural rim” of 6,223 feet, a level so low that water is no longer flowing into the Truckee River and leaving some boat docks and ramps now hundreds of feet from the water line. This means that salmon are unlikely to...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Climate change makes projecting Lake Mead and Colorado River levels tricky

NEVADA — There's a white line that's known as the bathtub ring around Lake Mead. It's a constant reminder for Boating Lake Mead's Director of Operations, Bruce Nelson. The lake is at a historically low 1,067-feet above sea level, affecting boat launch ramps and customers. "Now, they're down to one...
ENVIRONMENT
KSBW.com

Water level hits four-year low at Lake Tahoe

People walking along North Tahoe Beach saw boat docks leading to nowhere as the water level at Lake Tahoe has hit a four-year low. “Never seen it like this before,” Jessica Turfa said. The water level fluctuates from day to day, but it is hovering around the natural rim, even...
TAHOE CITY, CA
mynews4.com

Lake Tahoe's water level drops below natural rim

Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — UPDATED AS OF 9 a.m. on October 14:. The water level dropped below Lake Tahoe's natural rim on Wednesday, October 13 starting at 7 p.m. It's consistently stayed below the rim Thursday morning and continues to drop. ______________________. ORIGINIAL STORY. Water levels...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Sacramento

Parts Of Nevada County May Be Evacuated Due To Storms

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Portions of Nevada County are under an evacuation advisory due to Sunday’s incoming storm. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood and Debris Flow Watch through Monday. Heavy rain is possible over the River Fire burn scar, which could create ash and debris flows. Debris flows occur over recently burned areas where is no longer vegetation to absorb water and keep soil in place. Additionally, a fast-moving mix of mud, ash, and debris can form and move downslope even faster than one could run or drive, according to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. The areas under an advisory are located west of Colfax.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Citizen Tribune

Officials cut ribbon on A Storybook Trail at Civic Park

A StoryBook Trail, an enriching outdoor reading experience for children and families opened on Saturday in conjunction with the Morristown Parks and Recreation From the Pages to the Park at Civic Park in Morristown. The opening featured a ribbon cutting, vendors, book characters and an introductory reading of “When the...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Gainesville Times

Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Crappie seem to be biting well at all levels

Lake Lanier’s level fell about a foot this past week, but is still above full pool at 1,071.28 feet or .28 feet over a full pool of 1,071 feet. Lake surface temperatures are in the low-70’s. The main lake and creeks mouths are clear to slightly stained. The upper rivers...
HOBBIES
discoverestevan.com

Snowfall Expected This Weekend With Potential Freeze

Some precipitation is to be expected this weekend, and some of that will come down in a style that might not be too welcome for anyone hoping for a warmer fall. We're likely to see snow falling this weekend, with a low-pressure system on its way from the west that will arrive over Estevan on Saturday and stick around for Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT

