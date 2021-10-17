NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Portions of Nevada County are under an evacuation advisory due to Sunday’s incoming storm. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood and Debris Flow Watch through Monday. Heavy rain is possible over the River Fire burn scar, which could create ash and debris flows. Debris flows occur over recently burned areas where is no longer vegetation to absorb water and keep soil in place. Additionally, a fast-moving mix of mud, ash, and debris can form and move downslope even faster than one could run or drive, according to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. The areas under an advisory are located west of Colfax.

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO