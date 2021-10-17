FORECAST: A refreshing Fall feel & some sun for Sunday

The easterly flow that's kept the Susquehanna Valley under clouds for over a week is now turning to the west. Clouds should break a bit over night but expect some fog to form in spots. After some morning clouds, we'll see partly sunny skies and warm up to near 80 on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will arrive here Saturday. We'll still be in the 70s for a while before more showers develop. Check back with us on the timing of Saturday's showers. Behind the front, a cool breeze will remind us that it is Fall on Sunday. Then we'll return to mild and mostly sunny weather into the midweek before another front brings another chance of showers later in the week followed by another cool down.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO