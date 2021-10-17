CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST: A refreshing Fall feel & some sun for Sunday

By Previous
Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Lorin Richardson says the end...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
discoverestevan.com

Snowfall Expected This Weekend With Potential Freeze

Some precipitation is to be expected this weekend, and some of that will come down in a style that might not be too welcome for anyone hoping for a warmer fall. We're likely to see snow falling this weekend, with a low-pressure system on its way from the west that will arrive over Estevan on Saturday and stick around for Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Cooler & More Fall-Like Weather Returns This Weekend...

It's a mild start out there with temperatures this morning-- they are in the 60s and 50s, it is feeling definitely unseasonably warm across our state! Our normal lows are near 40 degrees this time of year. A cold front passing through will give us some cooler and more fall like air for today with temperatures that will top out in the upper 60s. However, this is still above average for this time of year as our normal high for October 22nd is 61 degrees. Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds and it will be another nice day to get outside, just grab a sweater or light jacket.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WCPO

Feeling like midsummer Sunday

Is it fall or what? It certainly won't feel like it for the next few days. Temperatures will be rising and humidity too. For the short-term, skies will be partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be unseasonably mild. Near 64 degrees. As the mercury continues to rise Sunday, moisture from the south will make for a humid day. In fact, it will feel more like midsummer as highs push into the mid 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler for your Sunday. A strong fall storm will impact the region early next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A trough will push east of the area on Sunday leaving behind slightly cooler temperatures. Monday will be our transition day ahead of our next approaching system. Winds will increase as the pressure changes with highs running a few degrees below normal. We have a slim chance for rain overnight into Tuesday, however the biggest impacts for southern Arizona will be the wind and much cooler temperatures. Highs will be running 15-20 degrees below normal by Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Some sun on milder afternoon

A spring-like pattern takes over across New Hampshire this week with temps well above normal and the sun making a return!. Sun is breaking through the clouds this afternoon allowing temperatures to warm up a bit. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, with a few far southern communities possibly hitting 70 with a light breeze.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Finally Some Sun And A Warm Up

The easterly flow that's kept the Susquehanna Valley under clouds for over a week is now turning to the west. Clouds should break a bit over night but expect some fog to form in spots. After some morning clouds, we'll see partly sunny skies and warm up to near 80 on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will arrive here Saturday. We'll still be in the 70s for a while before more showers develop. Check back with us on the timing of Saturday's showers. Behind the front, a cool breeze will remind us that it is Fall on Sunday. Then we'll return to mild and mostly sunny weather into the midweek before another front brings another chance of showers later in the week followed by another cool down.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Crisp fall feel carries us into the weekend

Crisp, fall-like mornings are back. These brisk morning lows will make a return Saturday morning with some locations nearing the freezing mark or below. Frost and freeze alerts have been issued for northcentral Kansas into Saturday morning. Where Freeze Warnings are in place, temperatures could drop into the 20s overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
3 News Now

Feeling More Like Fall

Clouds thicken up overnight, giving way to more a few spotty showers overnight, but many of us stay dry. We cool into the mid 40s for Friday morning. Friday afternoon brings us a mix of sunshine and clouds. It will also be a bit breezy at times as cooler air blows in from the north. This will drop our high closer to 60.
OMAHA, NE
Dallas News

A nice fall feel this weekend

Nice fall weather is in store this weekend. It will be cool and dry with chilly mornings, and pleasant mild afternoons. Expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be out of the north on Saturday around 5 to 15 mph, but will return to the south on Sunday between 5 to 10 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Forecast: It's About to Feel Like Fall in New England

We’re pretty much done with the warm temperatures in the 70s we've been enjoying all week in New England. Starting Friday, we’ll be watching a drop in temperatures as clouds begin to build over New England, producing the chance for sprinkles and isolated pop-up showers. These cells are likely to remain weak and short-lived, producing light precipitation.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Fall warmth returns Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This morning brought us the coolest weather so far this season, with temperatures dipping into the mid and even low 30s across most of the area. Omaha dropped to 38 degrees, Beatrice and York briefly touching the freezing mark. Bright blue skies with nearly zero cloud cover helped to boost temperatures back into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon making for a beautiful Fall evening. It will cool off quickly after sunset, dropping back into the upper 40s for many of us by 10pm. It will be chilly tonight, but not quite as cold as last night with lows falling into the low 40s in the metro and upper 30s outside the metro.
OMAHA, NE
alabamanews.net

Some Sun, Some Clouds, And Warm This Week

The dry weather pattern rolls on Monday. While not as sunny as the past weekend, Monday still features plenty of sun and blue sky among some fair-weather clouds. Temperatures remain warm for early October. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Montgomery average high temperature is 82° on October 11th. The weather looks great this evening. Temperatures slide into the mid 70s by 7PM, while the sky becomes more clear. The sky remains mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s.
MONTGOMERY, AL
westernmassnews.com

Strong storms usher in a fall feel beginning Sunday

The mild and muggy weather is ending. Strong evening storms are coming through with the passing of a cold front. There was even a tornado warning eelier in Berkshire county! Some downpours and gusty winds overnight was we go from a summer feel to a fall chill by Sunday. Behind the cold front, wind will shift west-northwest and increase again Sunday. Cooler, refreshing air will rush in and temperatures return to normal Sunday and 50s Monday. Gusty breezes will likely produce a few lake-effect showers that drift into the hill towns and possibly the valley Sunday and Monday afternoons, but many will see dry weather.
ENVIRONMENT
foxlexington.com

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fine feeling fall days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – Sunshine with temperatures around normal. The first half of this week looks absolutely wonderful. Temperatures will run around normal and just above it. That means we will see highs ranging from the mid-60s to the upper 60s. Many of you will get back to 70 by the middle of the week.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy