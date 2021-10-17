Temperatures dropping to the mid-40s tonight for a cooler start to the work week

BOSTON (CBS) – October just couldn’t close on a calm note, could it? After what had been an unseasonably warm and fairly docile first three weeks on the month, things took quite a sharp turn for the final week of the month. The upcoming Saturday storm won’t rival the major nor’easter from earlier in the week, but it may complicate some of the clean-up and power restoration process. (WBZ-TV graphic) Around 3 to 5 a.m. early Saturday morning, the initial raindrops start to fall. The initial band could have some downpours in it, but it does taper off in the morning. If you...

