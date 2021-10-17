Temperatures dropping to the mid-40s tonight for a cooler start to the work week
By Adis Juklo
abc27.com
12 days ago
TONIGHT: Cool & Breezy. Lo 47. Winds: W 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Breezy & Cooler. Hi 62. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 69. Today was finally more like fall! We have certainly had some cooler mornings over the past few months, but in general mild air has won...
Warmer than average temperatures are expected in November in the southern Rockies and the Northeast. The Southeast may experience cooler than average temperatures this November. Although November is expected to start cold for many in the Lower 48, warmer than average temperatures are still anticipated across much of the northern...
The last couple of days have been aggressively windy throughout Kansas, but not we're looking at frost and freezing in the area. The frost and freezing are scheduled for Friday night and early Saturday morning. On Saturday, forecasters are expecting the temperatures to drop into the 30s. If you have...
SAN ANTONIO - It's a great looking stretch of weather into the weekend for the San Antonio area with wall to wall sunshine likely through Sunday. Friday will be our coolest day, with daytime highs only in the mid-70s with clear skies and light winds on Friday night. Temperatures will efficiently cool to the mid to upper 40s.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nice and cool start to the day, but a very warm end. High pressure will bring warmer temperatures today, soaring to near 90° in Tucson. Thereafter,a series of weather systems, passing mainly north of the area, will drop temperatures back to seasonal averages for Halloween weekend and through next week, with breezy conditions at times.
Soggy conditions will continue across northwest Montana today. Mountains could see upward of 2 inches of liquid. Valleys could see 0.25 to 0.5 and inch. Live Radar: CLICK HERE. We are tracking a cold front that will arrive late Friday, pushing rain into the Missoula Valley by the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
THIS EVENING: Rainy & Windy. 1-2″. Hi 57. Winds: E 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph. TONIGHT: Rain Tapers To Showers, Windy. Lo 55. Winds: E 15-25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. SATURDAY: Cloudy, Lingering Showers. Hi 63. SUNDAY: AM Showers, PM Clearing, Breezy. Hi 61. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
UNDATED -- Mild near to above normal temperatures continue through Saturday. Halloween Sunday into November looks cooler with below normal temperatures favored through November 7th. The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 49 degrees and the normal low for us right now is about...
The Halloween holiday weekend looks fantastic with morning low temperatures on the chilly/cool side and afternoon highs in the 80s. We'll have plenty of dry air on Saturday, but that humidity will begin to come back on Sunday.
DENVER (CBS4) – After gorgeous fall weather for Friday and most of Saturday, plan on an abrupt change for Halloween on Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly and light cold rain is possible.
A cold front will reach Colorado late Saturday afternoon. Before the front arrives, temperatures will be quite mild for late October with upper 60s and lower 70s at lower elevations on Friday and only slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday.
(source: CBS)
Meanwhile, Sunday will be at least 20 to 25 degrees colder with high temperatures struggling to reach the mid and upper 40s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.
(source: CBS)
It should never...
BOSTON (CBS) – October just couldn’t close on a calm note, could it?
After what had been an unseasonably warm and fairly docile first three weeks on the month, things took quite a sharp turn for the final week of the month. The upcoming Saturday storm won’t rival the major nor’easter from earlier in the week, but it may complicate some of the clean-up and power restoration process.
(WBZ-TV graphic)
Around 3 to 5 a.m. early Saturday morning, the initial raindrops start to fall. The initial band could have some downpours in it, but it does taper off in the morning. If you...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the streets are expected to be filled with ghosts and goblins, the skies above are expected to be far from scary this Halloween weekend.
After a number of days drenched in rain and sprinkles, a drier pattern has moved into the state just in time for the weekend.
Clouds are expected to linger in the area for awhile Friday, but should clear by late morning or early afternoon in the Twin Cities.
Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 30s.
As far as holiday atmospherics go, Saturday is expected to begin with a...
A spooky Halloween forecast is shaping up across Colorado. A beautiful, unseasonably warm Friday kicked off the weekend. The mid-70s are going to be a distant memory for some time once we hit Sunday.
A cold front will make it’s way through Colorado on Saturday. This will bring more wind to the state and slightly cooler temperatures. Overall, it’s a transition day with pretty nice conditions. The bigger temperature drop and chance for moisture arrives behind on the front on Sunday.
We will drop to the mid to upper 40s on Sunday in the Denver area. We have the chance for rain...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lakeshore Flood Advisory continues until 7am Saturday. Northeasterly winds will gust around 25 miles per hour through the early afternoon on Saturday. An isolated shower will be possible, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid-50s. Some late-day clearing will occur, with temperatures Saturday night falling to the low 40s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs will be in the mid-50s. By Halloween evening, temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 40s with a mostly clear sky.
Turning much colder all of next week with highs in the 40s and lows near freezing. Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are expected for most of the week.
Tonight: Scattered areas of light rain. Low of 53.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. High of 56.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 56.
