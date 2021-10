A former nurse in Japan has blamed what she said was her exhaustion for driving her to kill three elderly patients by mixing detergent into their IV drips in 2016. Ayumi Kubogi, 34, admitted to the killings in a trial in the port city of Yokohama that started earlier this month. Although she said treating sick patients was “rewarding,” Kubogi told the court on Monday she was “mentally and physically exhausted” from the job and thought about quitting, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

