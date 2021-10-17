CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yea Mississippi, where outdated laws continue as other states move forward

By Bobby Harrison
 6 days ago
State Capitol in Jackson. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today

“Yea Mississippi,” a legislator sarcastically said when it was pointed out that Mississippi is one of only three states where a general election runoff is required if a candidate for statewide office does not garner a majority vote in the first election.

In every state in America — with the exception of Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi — the person who garners the most votes wins regardless of whether that candidate gets 45% of the vote or 51%.

The legislator’s sarcastic remark was made because in so many areas, like on the issue of runoff elections, the Magnolia State stands outside of the mainstream.

For instance, Mississippi is:

  • The only state to require two documents to be notarized to vote by mail.
  • Among six states that do not allow no excuse early voting.
  • The only state in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic that did not allow some type of early voting for all citizens.
  • The only state to have its citizen-sponsored initiative process struck down by the courts. And it has happened twice in Mississippi.
  • The only state with no equal pay law for women.
  • Among 12 states not providing health insurance for the working poor by using primarily federal funds.
  • Among less than 10 states not restoring the right to vote to people convicted of felonies at some point after they complete their sentence.
  • The state with the highest state-imposed sales tax on groceries. While some local jurisdictions have higher sales taxes on grocery, there is no statewide sales tax on food higher than what Mississippi imposes.
  • The state with the most lenient gun laws and largest rate of gun deaths, according to the World Population Review.

The above list could go on if not for space limitations.

Yea Mississippi.

It should be pointed out that the unnamed legislator who uttered that term actually supported the runoff concept. People say without a runoff, candidates can be elected with a relatively small percentage of the vote, though they cannot cite many instances where that actually occurred.

The most famous instance might have been in the 1990s when former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura won the Minnesota’s governorship with 37% of the vote. There are ways other than a runoff to prevent candidates from winning with a relatively small percentage of the vote.

For instance, a runoff could be required if no candidate garners at least 40% of the vote or even 45%. Or, as some other states are now doing, enact ranked voting where people select their second preference and so forth, and those selections factor into the overall vote total.

At any rate, the new Mississippi law that requires a runoff is inherently better than the old system. Previously, Mississippi was the only state in which a candidate for governor and other statewide offices could garner a majority of the vote (more than 50%) and not win election. Under the old system, the Constitution required a candidate for statewide office to win a majority of the vote and to capture the most votes in a majority of the 122 House districts. If both thresholds were not met, the state House selected the winner from the top two vote-getters.

In 2020, the Constitution was changed through an act of the Legislature and overwhelmingly ratified by the voters to remove the provision sending elections to the House to decide.

That action marked the first time in the state’s history where the state removed a provision from the 1890 Jim Crow Constitution designed to prevent Blacks from voting without first being ordered to by the federal judiciary. It should be pointed out, though, that a federal judge strongly hinted that he might rule the provision unconstitutional if the state did not act to remove it.

The state on its own, through legislative action in the summer of 2020, also removed the state flag — the last in the nation to prominently display the Confederate battle emblem as part of its design.

So, yea Mississippi.

And there was talk of a citizen-sponsored initiative effort to replace the language imposing a lifetime voting ban on people convicted of certain felonies. That initiative effort, of course, was quashed before it ever started when the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled the state’s initiative process unconstitutional.

The lifetime ban on voting for certain felony convictions was put into the 1890 Constitution in an effort to keep African Americans from voting.

The full panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is considering a lawsuit that attempts to remove the lifetime ban on people convicted of all felonies except those convicted of murder and rape.

It would be another instance of the federal courts doing what state leaders refused to do.

So, again, yea Mississippi.

Steve Presley
6d ago

Don't believe in mail in votes or not having proper ID'S. Definitely to much room for fraud in other states. If you have a problem with Mississippi trying to do things the right way , maybe you should move to a another state.

54
Eric Rush
6d ago

Mississippi, Pleases don't Change our Laws. This will allow Washington Government control our Vote and install a FJB Joe Biden person over Mississippi.

36
David Dispenza
6d ago

Too bad the other States don’t follow the same Voter ID requirements. If they did we wouldn’t be watching our Constitutional Republic being eviscerated right before our eyes by Joseph Stolen and his merry band of power hungry Bolsheviks, not to mention all the other Leftist Utopian carnage being foisted upon the populace. sElections have consequences.

24
Related
Mississippi Today

Want to try your hand at redistricting? Come draw your own map

People wanting to draw their own congressional district can access legislative computers and in-depth data to do so until Nov. 5. The guidelines of the Joint Legislative Redistricting Committee require public access for three weeks to allow the public to draw their own congressional districts and three weeks to draw their own state House and Senate districts.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Today

‘We are the future’: Students react to proposal that would slash thousands in financial aid

It was late at night in December 2018 when Andy Flores discovered an opportunity that would change his life. The senior at Ocean Springs High School was searching the internet for college scholarships when he came across a result for an aid program on the website for Mississippi’s Office of Student Financial Aid. The description said the program paid for all four years of college.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: Light’s Out

Like that neighbor who turned his lights out to keep trick-or-treaters away, the governor is stalling on calling a special session.
POLITICS
Mississippi Today

Q&A with CDC director Rochelle Walensky

As director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky is constantly making critical decisions about public health in the United States. Walensky recently sat down with reporters to answer questions about the challenges of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic at the national level. This Q&A was conducted during the 2021 Health Coverage Fellowship, which Mississippi Today health care reporter Will Stribling participated in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mississippi Today

#MBLS2021 Virtually Coming to a City Near You!

Thirteen years ago, at the direction of One Voice, a small group of community leaders and elected officials gathered with the MS NAACP in a roundtable discussion on leadership. This discussion evolved into a monthly meeting aimed at cultivating strategic alliances. As a result of these discussions, the first Mississippi Black Leadership Summit was held in 2008, convening members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus, the Mississippi Association of Black Mayors, the Minority Caucus of Supervisors, MBC-LEO, the Black Sheriff’s Association, Partners in Education, Tax Assessors / Tax Collectors, Chancery and Circuit Clerks.
POLITICS
Mississippi Today

The world of water law is watching Mississippi’s aquifer fight

Mississippi laid out an argument before the U.S. Supreme Court last week that could impact water law principles around the globe. The state is seeking over $600 million in damages from neighboring Tennessee over what it sees as stolen groundwater. Since 1985, Mississippi claims, a Memphis public utility has pumped enough water from an interstate aquifer to force water from Mississippi’s side of the border into Tennessee.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: Tailgater

The governor's national ambitions mirror two leader GOP contenders one step behind them.
POLITICS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Sandra Shelson

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with Sandra Shelson, head of The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi. Shelson, who grew up in Jackson, began her career as a lawyer but transitioned from traditional law to prevention efforts to help kids. The Partnership has...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Ballot initiative fix not likely to occur during 2021 special session

Fixing the state’s broken ballot initiative process will likely not be part of any special session to be called by Gov. Tate Reeves in the coming days. Chairs of both the House and Senate Constitution committees said they would prefer to take up the issue of reinstating the initiative process in January when the new session begins. Reeves is expected to call a special session to allow the Legislature to address legalizing medical marijuana.
ELECTIONS
Mississippi Today

Here’s how the Mississippi budget works

Federal funds comprised 44% of the total state budget in fiscal year 2020 – the last not impacted by COVID-19. For the current 2022 fiscal year, 47.2% of the total funds appropriated by the Mississippi Legislature came from Uncle Sam. For the current fiscal year, the state has a state-support...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

We’re hiring: Justice Reporter

If you are a journalist with a deep curiosity about how the justice system really works in Mississippi — from policing to prisons, from civil liberties to courts — you might be the reporter Mississippi Today seeks to create a statewide justice beat. Mississippi Today’s justice reporter will produce both...
JOBS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

