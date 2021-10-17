CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

By Nicholas Rossolillo, Anders Bylund, and Billy Duberstein
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

After a great run in 2020, some tech hardware companies took a breather in 2021. In spite of unrelenting demand for new technology, many top names in the world of technology simply rose too far too fast last year.

However, one year's worth of stock market underperformance (the S&P 500 is up 18% year to date, in case you were wondering) doesn't mean a growth story is done for. On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), Fastly (NYSE:FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8UD4_0cTqbO8z00
Image source: Getty Images.

What happens when you can't keep up with demand?

Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day. The company is the world's largest chip fab, commanding a nearly 60% market share of chip manufacturing last year. Given the persistent shortage of supply for all things electronics as of late, it would seem this stock would have been a top buy for 2021.

Not so. Shares of TSM are up a meager 3% so far this year -- although it advanced some 90% last year in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic. What gives?

For one thing, substantial optimism got priced into the stock ahead of widespread news headlines informing the general public of the dire shortage of computing components available. Also, since this is a manufacturing company, worry has mounted that booming sales won't last forever.

Nevertheless, though the stock is lagging the market this year, that doesn't mean TSM as a business has performed poorly. On the contrary, through the first three quarters of 2021, revenue is up 17.5% from last year to 1.15 billion Taiwanese dollars ($41 billion U.S.). And in spite of elevated expenses to expand manufacturing capacity, profits have remained robust along the way. Earnings per share are up 14.7% so far this year compared to last.

More importantly, though, management stated on the third-quarter 2021 earnings call it expects very high profit margins to continue for years to come. Specifically, gross profit margin on products sold -- which has been elevated this year because of high chip prices -- could remain over 50% "for the long term."

What does that mean? Taiwan Semi has a huge backlog of work to catch up on. But it also speaks to the company's ability to continuously innovate smaller and more powerful product production for smartphones, data centers, vehicles, and more. With the chip shortage expected to continue well into next year and possibly into 2023, a rally looks possible for this semiconductor leader.

Forget about the TikTok drama

Anders Bylund (Fastly): Network security and content delivery expert Fastly has recovered somewhat from the market bottom of early October, but the stock is still on sale. Share prices are down more than 65% in 52 weeks, as if Fastly's business growth was hitting a rock wall.

That's a big misunderstanding that sets Fastly investors up for fantastic returns from these rock-bottom share prices. This sure doesn't look like a dead growth stock to me:

The bears argue that Fastly is suffering the loss of its largest customer, as regulatory restrictions still cloud the company's relationship with Chinese-owned social media giant TikTok. That's unfortunate but hardly the end of the world. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, TikTok's content delivery orders accounted for more than 10% of Fastly's quarterly revenue. Yes, that's a large customer, but Fastly doesn't live and die by that contract alone. The company can now redirect the networking assets that used to be earmarked for TikTok's use into other customer relationships.

So Fastly deserved a slap on the wrist when government orders separated the company from TikTok. Instead, Fastly shares got a massive haircut.

The business is still in great shape, just so you know. Sales rose 14% year over year in August's second-quarter report. Fastly's customer count rose from 2,458 to 2,581. The net retention rate across the last four quarters was 135%, which means that the average contract renewal was signed at a 35% higher top-line value than the deal it replaced.

Fastly is doing just fine and should get back on its feet in a hurry as investors start to forget about the fading TikTok drama. In the meantime, you can pick up Fastly stock on the cheap.

This beaten-down value stock is playing in high-growth markets

Billy Duberstein (II-VI): Pronounced "two-six," II-VI produces engineered materials for a wide variety of next-gen tech applications, and has had a rather disappointing 2021. After a hot start to the year, II-VI has been on a downturn ever since it won a bidding war for rival Coherent back in March. Shareholders at the start of 2021 now find themselves 24% poorer, and those who bought at the February top are down over 44%.

After its fall, II-VI trades at just 14.5 times its fiscal 2021 free cash flow. The acquisition of Coherent is still pending, and that would add a lot of debt to II-VI's balance sheet, but also increase total profits, so the future numbers may be different.

Still, fears over Coherent's price tag may be overdone; II-VI actually has a quite a long history of successfully integrating acquisitions and wringing synergies out of its transactions. It is currently buying Coherent for about $6.8 billion, or about 31 times next year's earnings estimates. That's expensive, but management is also targeting $250 million in cost synergies as a result of the deal. When adding synergies on top, II-VI is really only paying between 14 and 15 times next year's operating earnings for Coherent.

II-VI's main business is in the optical communications market, where it gets two-thirds of its sales. Yet the Coherent deal will diversify II-VI's portfolio into high-growth areas like industrial lasers, semiconductor equipment components, and life sciences equipment. And there are some very exciting new growth drivers on the horizon that aren't even in current results.

Most notably, II-VI is investing $1 billion over 10 years toward the development of silicon carbide, a material that more efficiently converts power to torque and will be crucial in electric vehicle powertrains. From a small base of $500 million today, management sees the SiC market exploding with EV adoption to a $30 billion market by 2030, good for a compound annual growth rate of 50%.

Hopefully, the acquisition of Coherent closes in the coming months, and since II-VI's share price has been battered in 2021, 2022 is shaping up to be a potential rebound year. After all, the stock is cheap, and with a growing position in so many exciting end markets, II-VI looks like a solid pick for value investors heading into the new year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Offer an Easy Path to Wealth Building

Etsy's acquisition of Depop could lead to significant market share gains in apparel. Only 16% of Lululemon's business comes from international sales. One of the easiest ways to build wealth in the stock market is to stick with growing companies that still have enormous room to keep expanding. When considering...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Investors don't have to take on huge risks to achieve market-beating returns. If you buy stakes in strong companies with sustainable competitive advantages and give those positions some time to grow, even relatively modest investments can turn into much larger sums. As just one example, Alphabet was already a well-established...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Pinterest's top-line growth is firing on all cylinders. Want to multiply your money over the long term? Look no further than growth stocks. These cutting-edge businesses increase revenue and earnings faster than average, making them an ideal means of earning supersize returns. One recent example: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), which has already skyrocketed around 230% since its IPO in 2019. Let's explore why its unique business model -- and potential acquisition -- could set investors up for even more success.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iivi#Tsm
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Hold for the Next Decade

Believe it or not, your calendar has now said goodbye to more than three quarters of 2021. Investors have been treated to twists and turns this year, and volatility has recently been the name of the game, but there are also some incredible opportunities still on the table. With that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Years

Gilead Sciences and Campbell Soup pay more than 3% in dividends. Their businesses have solid financials that can support these above-average payouts. Gilead could also be an underrated COVID-19 investment based on a recent study. If you're investing in a dividend stock, it's important to balance yield with risk. While...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

You Can't Afford to Miss These 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks

Adding shares to your portfolio in fast-growing businesses is an exciting way to play the stock market. Witnessing these companies boost their revenue and earnings as they steal market share and gain customers in their industries is rewarding for any investor to see. The potential for market-beating returns also doesn't hurt.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

5 Red-Hot Buy-Rated Stocks Priced Under $10 With Huge Upside

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

There have been 38 double-digit declines in the S&P 500 over the past 71 years. All notable crashes and corrections are a buying opportunity for long-term investors. For the past 19 months, Wall Street and investors have sat back and enjoyed the strongest bounce from a bear-market bottom in history. Since the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) bottomed on March 23, 2020, the index has more than doubled in value. For context, the S&P 500 has averaged a total return, including dividends, of just north of 11% since the beginning of 1980.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy to Capitalize on Data Transformation

Spending on digital transformation is ramping up fast. Workiva’s solutions allow businesses to aggregate new data they might need to report to regulators. Datadog’s observability platform allows companies to interpret this new data and act on it. With more data being produced by the day due to the shift to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Energy Stock Has Doubled in 2021 -- Could it Keep Rising?

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has more than doubled in 2021 so far, but there's reason to believe it could keep climbing. In this Motley Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 4, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall and Matt Frankel discuss Diamondback's performance and future potential. Matt Frankel: This is Diamondback Energy....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Top High-Yield Dividend Stock You've Probably Overlooked

The REIT pays an above-average dividend. The primary driver of the high yield isn't what you'd expect. It's getting harder to find an attractive dividend yield in the current environment. Even traditionally higher-yielding investments like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are trading at lower yields. Currently, that sector yields around 3%, while the average stock in the S&P 500 is near 1.3%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These Stocks Are Shaping the Future of Technology

Artificial intelligence will boost global GDP by 1.2% by 2030. As an investor, knowledge of the past can help you understand the future. That may sound counterintuitive, but history tends to repeat itself in subtle ways. For instance, innovative technologies have changed the world on dozens of different occasions, acting as catalysts for productivity and economic growth.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

One raw material producer is benefiting from rising commodity prices. A payment processor should see revenue rise as consumer prices increase. A mining stock is ready to reap the rewards if investors buy gold to hedge against fiat inflation. High inflation rates are making it difficult to come up with...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

E-commerce and cloud computing continue to drive double-digit revenue growth at Amazon. Etsy's leadership makes it the e-commerce site for artisans and unique goods. Same-day shipping has carved out a profitable e-commerce niche for Target. Online selling has long served as a lucrative growth market, so much so that many...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

Upstart's stock has risen 700% this year, and for long-term investors, it might just be getting started. CrowdStrike's cybersecurity platform is recognized as the best endpoint protection solution in the industry, driving surging growth. UiPath's customers spent 44% more money with the company over the last year, and that retention...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Has Something Its Rivals Don't

Citizens has more consumer than commercial loans, which is uncommon among large regional banks. It now is building a digital national consumer bank with checking and savings accounts. The goal is to integrate and create digital access for all consumer products, enhancing the ability to cross-sell. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG),...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy