CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Down Over 20% From Their Highs, These 3 Value Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

By Daniel Foelber, Scott Levine, and Lee Samaha
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • The sell-off in Stanley Black & Decker is a buying opportunity.
  • Supply chain concerns and slowing growth are weighing on Taiwan Semi, but its future remains bright.
  • Royal Gold represents less risk than traditional mining companies.

On Friday, the S&P 500 closed within 2% of its all-time high. Despite cracks in the real economy, such as supply chain concerns, inflation, and other risks, Wall Street continues to take an optimistic approach by focusing on the long-term potential of many leading companies. Even with the market's excellent year-to-date return, there are several quality businesses that have seen their stocks underperform the benchmark.

We asked some of our contributors which value stocks were too cheap to ignore. They identified three stocks that were each down at least 20% from their highs. Here's what makes Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) all great buys now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqlR6_0cTqbNGG00
Image source: Getty Images.

Not just a DIY tools company

Lee Samaha (Stanley Black & Decker): Investors have sold off the tools and hardware stock for a couple of reasons. First, there's the fear that the company will inordinately suffer from rising raw material prices and supply chain difficulties that have hit the industrial sector. In addition, there's the fear that the surge in DIY interest created by the pandemic will subside and make tough comparisons for the company.

Those fears may well be justified. For example, the company got hit by $1 billion worth of extra costs due to tariffs, exchange rate movements, and rising raw material costs in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Meanwhile, home improvement retailer Lowes reported a 2.2% decline in U.S. comparable sales in its second quarter.

Still, it's important not to get lost in the details of near-term trading. After all, Stanley has plenty of growth prospects. The professional customer is coming back strongly, and Stanley's acquisition of outdoor products company MTD will boost revenue in an exciting growth category. Meanwhile, the company's leadership in e-commerce left it well-positioned to benefit from the pandemic and 18% of its tool sales now come from e-commerce.

Trading on just 15 times 2020 earnings, the sell-off in the stock is a good buying opportunity for investors willing to close their eyes and ears to any potential bad news in the coming quarter.

Taiwan Semi is positioned to grow for decades to come

Daniel Foelber (Taiwan Semiconductor): Large tech stocks like Amazon and Apple have helped propel the U.S. stock market to new heights in 2021. Despite being the largest semiconductor company in the world, Taiwan Semi has lagged behind its competitors as the company faces a slowdown in growth coupled with plans for higher spending.

The stock is up just 5% for the year, underperforming the majority of its competitors.

The stock is also down around 20% from its all-time intraday high of over $142 a share set on Feb. 16, 2021.

Yet despite the stock's underperformance, Taiwan Semi looks like a great value. The company is the industry-leading chip foundry, operating the most advanced manufacturing process in the world. Its entrenched position in smartphones and advanced computing, and its role in the growing demand for chips in just about every industry, provide the backdrop needed for decades of growth.

Supply chain woes and Chinese political risks have been two key headwinds impacting Taiwan Semi in recent months. But one look at the company's performance shows the business continues to do well. Taiwan Semi reported its third-quarter 2021 results on Thursday. Highlights included record-high quarterly revenue of $14.88 billion, diluted earnings per share of $1.08 per U.S. ADR unit, a record high, and a healthy operating margin of 41.2%. The company's fourth-quarter guidance suggests revenue of $15.4 billion to $15.7 billion and an operating margin of roughly 40%. Based on its sales and earnings numbers, Taiwan Semi looks like a great value now.

Concerns to be aware of are the company's plan to invest $100 billion in the next three years to grow its manufacturing capacity, as well as the aforementioned Chinese threats. The company is focused on maintaining its industry-leading position at all costs, which could impact the bottom line in the coming years. Despite the risks, investors looking for a mega-cap growth stock in today's market would be hard pressed to find a better value than Taiwan Semi.

This gold stock is a hidden gem

Scott Levine (Royal Gold): While many people like to show their love of gold by wearing glittering bracelets and necklaces, investing in the yellow metal is a more nuanced situation. The most advantageous time to start (or add to) a position is when the price of gold has fallen, since there's a high correlation between the movements in the price of gold and those of gold-related stocks. Such is the case with Royal Gold, which is currently trading about 23% lower than its 52-week high of $129.69 -- an unsurprising fall considering the price of gold has tumbled about 6% since this time last year.

Operating differently from mining companies, Royal Gold is a royalty and streaming company. Instead of digging the yellow stuff out of the ground, Royal Gold provides upfront capital to mining companies to help them finance the development of their assets. In exchange, Royal Gold obtains the right to purchase a portion of the produced metal at a discounted price or to receive a percentage of the mine's mineral production.

Although the price of gold has bounced higher and lower over the past three years, Royal Gold's business model reduces the risk that mining companies face when the prices of commodities drop. Over the past three years, for example, Royal Gold has reported steady rises not only in revenue but with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) as well as operating cash flow.

The company's future seems to be paved in yellow brick as well. Besides the seven core assets in its portfolio, Royal Gold has 16 projects in the development phase and more than 50 properties that are in the evaluation phase.

It's only the fact that it's trading more than 20% below its 52-week high that makes it seem like a bargain; the stock is also trading at a discount in terms of its operating cash flow valuation. Currently, Royal Gold is changing hands at about 15.7 times operating cash flow, representing a notable discount to its five-year average cash flow multiple of 21.5. It seems that, from a few different angles, Royal Gold is an inexpensive way to add some luster to investors' portfolios.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Broad-market index ETFs can build great wealth over the long run. More focused ETFs may get you to a million dollars faster. You might invest in both kinds of ETFs. Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades. And that first 4% withdrawal will be... $40,000.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Offer an Easy Path to Wealth Building

Etsy's acquisition of Depop could lead to significant market share gains in apparel. Only 16% of Lululemon's business comes from international sales. One of the easiest ways to build wealth in the stock market is to stick with growing companies that still have enormous room to keep expanding. When considering...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Investors don't have to take on huge risks to achieve market-beating returns. If you buy stakes in strong companies with sustainable competitive advantages and give those positions some time to grow, even relatively modest investments can turn into much larger sums. As just one example, Alphabet was already a well-established...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Gold#Real Economy#Stanley Black Decker#Swk#Taiwan Semiconductor#Tsm Rrb#Rgld#Lowes
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Hold for the Next Decade

Believe it or not, your calendar has now said goodbye to more than three quarters of 2021. Investors have been treated to twists and turns this year, and volatility has recently been the name of the game, but there are also some incredible opportunities still on the table. With that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Growth stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past two decades. Docebo uses artificial intelligence to improve corporate learning. PagerDuty helps companies prevent downtime in digital systems. The S&P 500 has seen several market crashes over the last two decades, but the index still climbed 324% over that period,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

E-commerce and cloud computing continue to drive double-digit revenue growth at Amazon. Etsy's leadership makes it the e-commerce site for artisans and unique goods. Same-day shipping has carved out a profitable e-commerce niche for Target. Online selling has long served as a lucrative growth market, so much so that many...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Has Something Its Rivals Don't

Citizens has more consumer than commercial loans, which is uncommon among large regional banks. It now is building a digital national consumer bank with checking and savings accounts. The goal is to integrate and create digital access for all consumer products, enhancing the ability to cross-sell. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG),...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Years

Gilead Sciences and Campbell Soup pay more than 3% in dividends. Their businesses have solid financials that can support these above-average payouts. Gilead could also be an underrated COVID-19 investment based on a recent study. If you're investing in a dividend stock, it's important to balance yield with risk. While...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

You Can't Afford to Miss These 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks

Adding shares to your portfolio in fast-growing businesses is an exciting way to play the stock market. Witnessing these companies boost their revenue and earnings as they steal market share and gain customers in their industries is rewarding for any investor to see. The potential for market-beating returns also doesn't hurt.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Vanguard's high-yield ETF is a cheap and efficient way to increase dividend yield. ProShares' Dividend Aristocrat ETF is a great way to get stable, growing dividend income. Global X has an international dividend ETF that can supercharge yield without taking on excessive risk. Dividend ETFs are one of the best...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

One raw material producer is benefiting from rising commodity prices. A payment processor should see revenue rise as consumer prices increase. A mining stock is ready to reap the rewards if investors buy gold to hedge against fiat inflation. High inflation rates are making it difficult to come up with...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

5 Red-Hot Buy-Rated Stocks Priced Under $10 With Huge Upside

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

There have been 38 double-digit declines in the S&P 500 over the past 71 years. All notable crashes and corrections are a buying opportunity for long-term investors. For the past 19 months, Wall Street and investors have sat back and enjoyed the strongest bounce from a bear-market bottom in history. Since the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) bottomed on March 23, 2020, the index has more than doubled in value. For context, the S&P 500 has averaged a total return, including dividends, of just north of 11% since the beginning of 1980.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Top High-Yield Dividend Stock You've Probably Overlooked

The REIT pays an above-average dividend. The primary driver of the high yield isn't what you'd expect. It's getting harder to find an attractive dividend yield in the current environment. Even traditionally higher-yielding investments like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are trading at lower yields. Currently, that sector yields around 3%, while the average stock in the S&P 500 is near 1.3%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy to Capitalize on Data Transformation

Spending on digital transformation is ramping up fast. Workiva’s solutions allow businesses to aggregate new data they might need to report to regulators. Datadog’s observability platform allows companies to interpret this new data and act on it. With more data being produced by the day due to the shift to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy