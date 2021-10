We all know the climate is changing: so must our homes and how we build them. The UK’s housebuilders will have to consider much more than bricks and mortar if they are to do their bit for climate change. Every new home must now be designed and constructed for maximum energy efficiency. Simplistically, things appear to be on course, but remain work-in-progress. Across the industry, drums are being banged with little dissent about the why, what, and how, albeit with some variations in tune and tempo according to individual agendas. Perhaps not surprisingly, more clarity, less uncertainty and, inevitably, more tangible government support would be welcomed.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO