The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a quiet rest of the weekend as we warm up under plenty of sunshine. That comes to a screeching halt Monday as our next weather maker moves in. Showers are possible in spots during the first part of the day before rain and even thunderstorms are more likely during the afternoon and evening. Most of the moisture moves out Tuesday and Wednesday but it will be cooler again. Another fairly potent systems approaches Thursday and brings back the rain. There’s a chance it could linger through Friday and at least the beginning of next weekend!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO