CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Austrians turn on ex-chancellor's party after corruption claims

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbPZ6_0cTqZzMG00

ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Austrians have turned on the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP), the senior partner in their coalition government, after party leader Sebastian Kurz quit as chancellor over corruption allegations, according to a poll published on Sunday.

Support for the conservative OVP has crashed from 34% to 26% in the wake of the affair, according to the survey published by newspaper Kurier on Sunday.

The outcome puts the party, which installed former foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg as the new chancellor, only marginally ahead of the opposition Social Democrats (SPO)'s approval rating of 24%, the paper said.

Kurz, 35, quit as chancellor under pressure from his junior coalition party, the Greens, after prosecutors placed him under investigation on suspicion of various degrees of bribery, corruption and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing.

Kurz remains leader of his party and is now also its top lawmaker in parliament, triggering opposition claims he is still exercising power behind the scenes.

Some 71% of the people questioned in the Kurier survey thought Kurz's resignation as chancellor was justified, with only 22% saying it was unwarranted.

Anti-corruption prosecutors say they suspect conservative officials then in the Finance Ministry of using state funds to pay for manipulated polling and coverage favourable to Kurz to appear in a newspaper starting in 2016, when he was seeking to become party leader.

A poll by Unique Research for Profil magazine published on Saturday also showed how the Kurz affair has damaged the OVP.

The conservatives polled only 25% with Schallenberg as candidate, 10% down on earlier polls and the same level as the Social Democrats.

Two thirds of respondents told the Unique Research poll they thought there was substance to the allegations against Kurz, while 23% said they thought there was nothing to the affair.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

The 'open secret' behind Austria media graft scandal

The media corruption scandal that recently felled Austria's 35-year-old right-wing Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has given fresh urgency to calls for reform of what critics say are unhealthy links between politicians, pollsters and the press. - 'Manipulating opinion' - The other aspect of the media landscape cast in a dubious light by the latest scandal is polling.
EUROPE
The Independent

German parties aim to have new chancellor in early December

The three parties that hope to form Germany's new government said Thursday they aim to have the country's next chancellor in place in early December, but acknowledged that they face a complex task.The center-left Social Democrats environmentalist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats opened formal coalition talks following a preliminary deal last week, which set out their priorities but left many open questions. If the negotiations succeed, the new government will send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years at the helm. Her successor will be Olaf Scholz who propelled the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former Greek PM Papandreou seeks political comeback

Former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou says he will seek the leadership of the once-powerful Socialist party founded by his father, the late politician Andreas Papandreou, in an effort to revive its popularity that plummeted during a recent financial crisis.“I have decided to run for the leadership of the movement and I will contribute with all my strength to make it strong again,” Papandreou, 69, said late Wednesday in a message recorded for television.“The citizens and the country need a new change and the democratic movement must grow again.”Papandreou served as prime minister for just over two years in 2009-2011,...
POLITICS
stljewishlight.org

Sebastian Kurz, Austrian chancellor who supported Israel and opposed antisemitism, resigns amid corruption probe

(JTA) – Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who has made support of Israel and the fight against antisemitism key policy issues, has stepped down amid a corruption probe. Kurz’s resignation, which he announced Saturday, means that he shares yet another trait with Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Israeli prime minister he admires: out of office, with a scandal hanging overhead.
CORONAVIRUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kurz
Person
Alexander Schallenberg
Taylor Daily Press

Kurz suspected of corruption: Austrian socialists do not rule out a four-party alliance with the far right | Abroad

Austrian Social Democrats are considering approaching the far-right FPÖ to form a government with them, both liberals and greens, to replace the current government led by corruption suspect Sebastian Kurz. “Extraordinary situations require exceptional measures,” SPÖ president Pamela Rende Wagner told ORF public radio. Kurz’ ÖVP is currently forming a...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Conservative Party#Austrians#Bribery#Zurich#People S Party#Ovp#Kurier#Spo#Greens#The Finance Ministry#The Social Democrats#The Unique Research
Reuters

NATO not ready for equal dialogue with Moscow - Russian defence chief

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia's defence minister accused NATO on Saturday of gradually gathering forces near Russia's borders and being unwilling to discuss European security with Moscow on equal terms, Interfax news agency reported. Shoigu's comments were the latest sign of mounting tension between Russia and NATO after defence...
POLITICS
The Independent

Christopher Steele: Russian leaders believe they are ‘at war’ with UK, says former British spy

Top members of Russia’s government see themselves as being “at war” with the UK, according to the former British spy who compiled the dossier on Donald Trump ahead of his election as US president.Christopher Steele claimed “serious people” in Moscow regarded themselves as engaged in hostilities with Britain.In a wide-ranging interview with Sky News, the ex-MI6 agent also claimed his wife had lost her job at the Foreign Office because of the fallout over his Trump research, and described his abrupt own rise to fame as “nauseating”.Speaking about what he said was the threat to Britain from Russia, Mr Steele...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Russia-led bloc concludes drills near Afghan border to boost Tajik security

HARB-MAIDON TRAINING GROUND, Tajikistan, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A Russia-led military exercise held over six days near the Tajik-Afghan border, designed to demonstrate Moscow stands ready to protect Dushanbe in the event of an incursion from the south, reached its conclusion on Saturday. Tajikistan's relations with the Taliban leadership in...
MILITARY
AFP

Italy's Salvini slams migrant trial, Richard Gere to testify

Italy's former interior minister and far-right leader Matteo Salvini went on trial Saturday for allegedly illegally blocking over 100 migrants in dire sanitary conditions from disembarking from a rescue ship. On the opening day of the trial in Palermo, Judge Roberto Murgia said all the witnesses submitted by the parties would be allowed to testify, including US actor Richard Gere -- who made a humanitarian visit to the ship -- and Italy's former prime minister Giuseppe Conte. Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party who is known for an "Italians first" policy, is charged with kidnapping and abuse of office for using his position as interior minister to detain the 147 migrants at sea in August 2019. The hearing was largely procedural and lasted less than three hours before Murgia set the next hearing for December 17.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Reuters

Southern African bloc says Eswatini king open to dialogue after protests

MBABANE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Southern African regional bloc SADC said on Saturday that Eswatini's King Mswati III - Africa's last absolute monarch - had accepted the need for a national dialogue after pro-democracy protests intensified this month. Envoys from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and the regional group visited Eswatini...
AFRICA
AFP

Hungary's Orban and opposition rival rally as election looms

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and newly elected opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay held separate rallies in Budapest on Saturday six months from an election expected to be the tightest race in 15 years. Several tens of thousands of Orban supporters marched through the Hungarian capital to hear a speech by the nationalist premier on a national day commemorating Hungary's failed anti-Soviet uprising in 1956. Taking aim at the European Union Orban compared its treatment of Hungary and ally Poland during recent clashes over rule-of-law issues to Soviet-era hostility. The "EU speaks and behaves to us as and the Poles as if we were enemies", he said.
PROTESTS
AFP

Russia puts torture video whistleblower on wanted list

Russia on Saturday placed a former prison inmate who leaked harrowing videos of rape and torture inside a Russian prison on a wanted list. A notice on the interior ministry's website said Sergei Savelyev -- a Belarus national who is seeking asylum in France -- was wanted in connection with an unspecified criminal case. Savelyev smuggled footage of abuse out of a jail in the central city of Saratov. Fearing reprisals, he fled the country in February and last week arrived in France, where he asked for asylum. While serving 7.5 years for drug trafficking, he worked as an IT maintenance officer, earning access to the prison's internal server and those of other jails, where he found several videos.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trial opens against Italy's Salvini for blocked migrant ship

Italy’s right-wing former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, went on trial Saturday charged with kidnapping for refusing in 2019 to allow a Spanish migrant rescue ship to dock in Sicily keeping the people onboard at sea for days. It is the first trial to go ahead against Salvini for his actions preventing migrant landings while he served as interior minister from 2018-2019 in an uneasy coalition between the populist 5-Star Movement and his right-wing League. Salvini was present for the opening day of the trial in Palermo, Sicily, which was expected to deal mostly with procedural requests. He has...
EUROPE
AFP

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday told his foreign minister to expel the ambassadors of 10 countries, including Germany and the United States, who had appealed for the release of a jailed civil society leader. The envoys issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday saying the continued detention of Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala "cast a shadow" over Turkey. The escalating row with the Western countries -- most of which are also NATO allies -- caps a torrid week for Turkey in which it was added to a global money-laundering and terrorism-financing blacklist and its currency plunged over fears of economic mismanagement and the risk of hyperinflation. "I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible," Erdogan said, using a diplomatic term meaning the first step before expulsion.
WORLD
The Independent

Palestinian rights groups see muzzle in Israel's terror tag

Activists said Saturday they hope an international backlash will help reverse Israel's designation of six Palestinian human right groups as terrorist organizations, a label that effectively outlaws them.Two of the six groups said they would not be forced underground despite the uncertainty of their new status, which would allow Israel to raid the groups' offices, seize assets, arrest employees and criminalize funding and expressions of support. Activists said they seek to challenge the decision by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.Israel’s terror label for the six groups, including some that receive European funding, appears to have caught the United States...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

US meets Sudanese leaders to reaffirm support for democracy

CAIRO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. envoy underlined Washington's support for a democratic transition to civilian rule in Sudan on Saturday during talks with the head of its ruling council and the prime minister, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum said. It tweeted that Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

206K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy