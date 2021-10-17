CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Sunny Sunday

By Mary Ours
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a much cooler start to our morning with lows in the low to mid 40’s!

It’ll be a beautiful fall day with afternoon sunshine and highs around 60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmo2v_0cTqZn0m00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

There’s a very small chance for a stray shower as an upper-level trough moves through the region but it’ll be mainly dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcv8O_0cTqZn0m00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Wind gusts are picking up again today around 20-25 mph, but otherwise it’ll be perfect football weather tonight for the Steelers game with temperatures in the low 50’s and partly cloudy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SV0BF_0cTqZn0m00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Fall foliage is peaking this weekend and next week for areas north of I-80 and along the ridges but unfortunately with the storms a lot of the leaves have blown off the trees and are now left on the ground.

Pittsburgh is nearing peak, so hopefully some leaves are left, and we can get some bright vibrant colors like we had last year!

The work week looks quiet with seasonable temperatures Monday with more sunshine.

Highs are back above normal flirting with the 70’s Tuesday and Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDbz8_0cTqZn0m00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Rain showers arrive again Tuesday afternoon and then leaves our temperatures back near normal for Friday in the low 60’s.

