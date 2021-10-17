CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

1 dead in late Saturday night shooting in Hyde Park area

First Coast News
First Coast News
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in the Hyde Park area. Just after 10:30 p.m.,...

