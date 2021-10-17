1 dead in late Saturday night shooting in Hyde Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To solve a crime, it can take time. Time for technology to catch up with the evidence available. Detective Margo Rhatigan was a part of the cold case unit at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the lead detective on the Saad Kawaf murder case. She says the DNA evidence in the 1999 murder was always strong, but initially didn’t lead anywhere.

