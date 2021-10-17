CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Need to check a car's safety rating? Here's how

By Sean Szymkowski
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot everyone goes into a new car purchase thinking about how safe a vehicle is, but it's an important part of any vehicle. While basically every new car on the road today is quite a safe machine, some do outshine others still. And it's very simple to check these safety ratings...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Here's how to change a tire easily

Sooner or later, we all end up with a flat tire. That's all right; it happens. But we want to show you how to easily change a tire on your own, which doesn't have to be a pain. And you certainly don't need to call AAA. Here's a short video...
CARS
Best Life

Drivers of This One Car Are the Most Reckless, According to 2021 Data

Every time you get behind the wheel of your car, you're taking on an enormous responsibility. You may just see your vehicle as a means to get from one place to another, but if you're not careful, you could be risking others' lives. More than 38,000 people in the U.S. died in car accidents in 2020, data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals. According to NHTSA's findings, as analyzed by North Bay Legal in Santa Rosa, California, reckless driving is one of the top 10 causes of fatal car crashes (the others being drivers who swerve to avoid hitting an object or person, those who fail to obey traffic signals and signs, drivers who overcorrect or oversteer, careless drivers, distracted drivers, those who fail to yield to the right of way, drivers who veer into another lane, those who drive under the influence, and of course, those who are speeding). "Reckless driving is different from careless driving. Reckless drivers display a blatant disregard for the rules of the road, and as a result, the safety of other drivers," North Bay Legal explains, noting that these drivers account for 3.5 percent of fatal crashes on average. And research shows that there are drivers of certain cars that tend to be more reckless on the road than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Have One of These Popular Cars, Get It Inspected Immediately

You probably don't think too much when you get in your car every day and drive to work, to the store, to the gym, or wherever you have to go—of course, it's easy to take for granted when your car is running smoothly. But when something goes wrong with your set of wheels, it can upend your day and even put you in danger. But the truth is, cars are recalled often, usually because something is amiss with the vehicle that could be dangerous for the driver and potentially others on the road. The latest recall includes more than half a million vehicles made by two popular car brands, but it has the potential to affect many other folks on the road. Read on to see if you're driving one of the recalled vehicles and to find out what you should do, if so.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Safety Equipment#Crash Tests#Nhtsa#Iihs
torquenews.com

Toyota Service Department Mechanic Explains Latest Car Dealership Scams

A must-watch video posted by an award-winning professional mechanic who warns car shoppers about the latest scams he is seeing at some car dealerships. According to the host of The Car Care Nut You Tube channel, the current state of both the new and used car market is in a dismal state for the car buyer needing to buy a car right now due to that there is a shortage of both new and used cars.
CARS
Autoblog

Least expensive cars to insure in America

The monthly payment isn't the only regular cost new car buyers need to consider when shopping for a new vehicle. Fuel, scheduled maintenance and, yes, insurance must be factored in when deciding how much you can afford to spend on transportation. And these costs can vary dramatically, with the most expensive vehicle to insure in America costing nearly four times that of the least expensive vehicle to insure.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy