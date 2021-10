The Giants look to get back in the win column Sunday when they welcome the Los Angeles Rams to MetLife Stadium. The Giants had a rough day in Dallas last week, falling to the Cowboys, 44-20. The team saw several key players go down with injuries, as Daniel Jones (concussion), Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Kenny Golladay (knee) left the game in the first half and were unable to return. Rookie cornerback Rodarius Williams was also lost to a torn ACL.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO