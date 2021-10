Sparkling water is a lot more popular than it used to be. but a health and wellness writer for “The New York Times” just did an article on why you shouldn’t only drink carbonated water. They say carbonated water is just as hydrating as flat water and that’s not the problem. The main issue is people who only drink fizzy water could mess up their teeth. Carbonated water doesn’t have fluoride in it like tap does so it doesn’t protect them. The carbon dioxide in the bubbles lowers the p-h in your mouth, making your saliva is more acidic, and that’s bad for your enamel. Experts say it shouldn’t be the primary way you hydrate.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO