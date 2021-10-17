Nursing schools see applications rise, despite COVID burnout

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2021, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a single dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for adults over 65 years, adults 18-64 at high risk of developing severe COVID-19, and adults 18-64 that have occupational or residential high risk for COVID-19 due to exposure who completed a primary two dose series of Moderna at least six months prior. The FDA also authorized a booster dose of the Janssen/Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 years and older who completed a single dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months prior. In addition, the FDA authorized the use of a different approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccine brand or type for any anyone eligible for a boost dose.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO