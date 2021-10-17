CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, KS

Nursing schools see applications rise, despite COVID burnout

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Nurses around the U.S. are getting burned out by the COVID-19 crisis and quitting, yet applications to nursing schools are rising, driven by what educators say are young people who see the global emergency as an opportunity and a challenge. Among them is University of...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

KU announces vaccine requirement for employees

LAWRENCE —The University of Kansas announced their vaccine mandate in a message to employees from Chancellor Douglas Girod Friday afternoon. "Last month, President Joe Biden issued an executive order requiring employees of institutions that contract with the federal government to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 8." "Per this...
COLLEGES
Great Bend Post

Onions recalled: Salmonella illness in Kan., 36 other states

KANSAS CITY —The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections linked to whole, fresh onions, according to a media release from the agency. FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing but has identified ProSource Inc. (also known as ProSource Produce, LLC)...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Booster dose for all COVID vaccines now recommended

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2021, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a single dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for adults over 65 years, adults 18-64 at high risk of developing severe COVID-19, and adults 18-64 that have occupational or residential high risk for COVID-19 due to exposure who completed a primary two dose series of Moderna at least six months prior. The FDA also authorized a booster dose of the Janssen/Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 years and older who completed a single dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months prior. In addition, the FDA authorized the use of a different approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccine brand or type for any anyone eligible for a boost dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Coronavirus
State
Michigan State
City
Washington, KS
Kansas City, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, KS
Health
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Kansas Education
City
Kansas City, KS
Great Bend Post

🎥 COVID-19 vaccine: CDC panel backs expanded booster rollout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy