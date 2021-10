BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — A Texas woman and her adult son have been arrested in Wyoming on murder warrants in connection with the slaying of a man in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 47-year-old Debbie Senft and 26-year-old Zachary Mussett are jailed in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, for the death of Michael “Andy” McGuffee of Blanchard.

