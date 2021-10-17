Patchy frost for some early Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lakeshore Flood Advisory continues until 7am Saturday. Northeasterly winds will gust around 25 miles per hour through the early afternoon on Saturday. An isolated shower will be possible, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid-50s. Some late-day clearing will occur, with temperatures Saturday night falling to the low 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs will be in the mid-50s. By Halloween evening, temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 40s with a mostly clear sky. Turning much colder all of next week with highs in the 40s and lows near freezing. Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are expected for most of the week. Tonight: Scattered areas of light rain. Low of 53. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. High of 56. Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 56.

