Indeed, Missoula Sentinel played better. The Butte High girls played some of their best volleyball of the season on Thursday night and it wasn’t enough to defeat Sentinel. “They’re No. 1 in our conference and undefeated (in the Western AA Conference) for a reason,” Butte High head coach Shane Jorgensen said after his team suffered the 25-19, 25-19, 25-12 loss in the Butte Civic Center. “They’re well-coached and they play hard. That’s not to say we didn’t play hard, either. Serving is a big part of our game and they pass so well, they knocked us out of what we do.”

VOLLEYBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO