‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ debuts with a Rotten Tomatoes score that should have people worried, darling
After a messy build-up, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has finally held its premiere, and the first reviews for the film would suggest it might not be the thriller epic that we’ve been led to believe. Right now, Don’t Worry Darling has a dismally low 39 percent...
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
Mark Hamill is still bitter ‘Star Wars’ sequels didn’t let him have a scene with Harrison Ford
Like anything else related to Star Wars, the sequel trilogy will be debated and discussed until the end of time. It had high highs, low lows, creamy middles, and, for Mark Hamill, one negative still stuck in his craw today is the lack of time with Ford’s Solo. Hamill...
Horror fans ready their go-to splatterfest favorites ahead of Halloween
The horror genre’s golden hour is coming ever closer, and the fans have already picked out which series they’ll be marathoning during the spookiest time of the year. Halloween will see a cavalcade of new spooked-up releases, but it’s about the home entertainment with the genre’s fans planning out which franchises they’ll be giving their eyes and ears over October. With some iconic franchises out there, here are the internet’s go-to favorites.
AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!
The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
Harry Styles plants a big kiss on Nick Kroll at Venice Film Festival, and fans are losing it
Arguably the biggest talk of the 2022 Venice Film Festival is essentially everything to do with Don’t Worry Darling, the latest directorial effort from Olivia Wilde. With all the drama that is reportedly brewing between the cast and crew, it might be hard to think there’s any love left. But that’s where stars Harry Styles and Nick Kroll want to prove you wrong.
M. Night Shyamalan ghost wrote a ’90s teen rom com and the stars didn’t even know
When you think of ’90s horror classics one of the movies that will inevitably pop up is The Sixth Sense. It’s all out and out classic and cemented director M. Night Shyamalan as one the freshest visionaries in the genre. However, turns out a good writer is a good writer regardless of genre because we’re learning he also had a hand in writing another classic, albeit tamer movie: She’s All That.
Just 25 of the best memes to come from the drama-filled ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere
The Venice Film Festival premiere of Olivia Wilde’s latest directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling has been nothing if not drama-filled. In fact, the drama that has unfolded in the last few hours far outweighs any drama displayed within the actual film. First, there’s the ongoing rumored tension between...
What is the Framed answer today, September 6?
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s another variant on the popular word game Wordle, but now it’s testing your knowledge of the depths of cinema — it’s Framed. Yes, it does seem like nearly every pocket of pop culture that one could be even remotely interested in has some form of Wordle variant to test fans’ knowledge. But Framed – which you can play here – stretches beyond the simple word-guessing game and introduces visuals. Now, you’re guessing screenshots, or as they’re more professionally known, frames. Inspired, right?
10 best movie witches who put a spell on audiences
We’re on the cusp of Spooky Season 2022, and it looks to be a particularly bewitching one this year. Later this September, Disney Plus is debuting the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the studio’s beloved 1990s Halloween fixture, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles. With any luck, the belated follow-up will be able to recapture the magic of the original.
‘Always Sunny’ podcast may confirm Matt Shakman as Fantastic Four director
Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is gradually moving forward, and chances are good we’ll get an official unveiling at the D23 Expo over the next few days. We’re hoping for confirmation of a director and, if we’re really lucky, an announcement of who’ll be playing Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.
Old-school Marvel fans lament the loss of a film fixture the MCU ditched long ago
Oh, how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. From the humble beginnings of Edward Norton’s short-lived run as Hulk, to Tatiana Maslany’s twerk-happy turn as She-Hulk, the MCU is closing in on 15 years of some of the most beloved entertainment in recent history, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
Here’s how to watch Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ at home
It’s been an exciting summer for cinema, thanks in large part to Jordan Peele’s third feature film Nope. The Universal Pictures film shook the ground with anticipation leading up to its July 22 theatrical release. Peele’s previous film, Get Out, nabbed the filmmaker several Oscar nominations, and while the Academy was too scared to nominate Us, it seemed like the possibility was there for Nope, especially since Peele himself referred to the two-hour and ten minute film as “as spectacle.”
The first entry in a fantasy epic has begun its ascent of the Netflix charts
The barnstorming success of The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon proves that the viewing public still has an enormous appetite for fantasy, so perhaps it’s unsurprising that the debut entry in one of the most lucrative fantasy epics of all time is beginning to inch its way up the global Netflix streaming charts.
‘House of the Dragon’ depicts one of the most unsettling Westerosi customs [SPOILERS]
Major Spoilers of episodes one and two of House of the Dragon. After the release of two powerful and outrageous episodes, House of the Dragon is certainly on its way to establishing its mark as another successful adaptation of Martin’s classic. Replete with stomach-churning violence, intriguing royal plots, and uncomfortable parent-child interactions, the series is almost unrivaled in setting the bar high for uncomfortable viewing and unsettling plotlines.
‘Spider-Man’ fans share the opinions that will get them sent to The Raft
While Spider-Man is the most recognized character in Marvel’s superhero lineup, people still have hot takes that could have their faces printed on the Daily Bugle. But regardless, fans were brave enough to share them anyways, which either got fans in support or divided. Over on r/Spiderman, Reddit user...
