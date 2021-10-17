ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10

Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans ready their go-to splatterfest favorites ahead of Halloween

The horror genre’s golden hour is coming ever closer, and the fans have already picked out which series they’ll be marathoning during the spookiest time of the year. Halloween will see a cavalcade of new spooked-up releases, but it’s about the home entertainment with the genre’s fans planning out which franchises they’ll be giving their eyes and ears over October. With some iconic franchises out there, here are the internet’s go-to favorites.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabbatical#Red Notice#The Adam Project
wegotthiscovered.com

AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!

The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Harry Styles plants a big kiss on Nick Kroll at Venice Film Festival, and fans are losing it

Arguably the biggest talk of the 2022 Venice Film Festival is essentially everything to do with Don’t Worry Darling, the latest directorial effort from Olivia Wilde. With all the drama that is reportedly brewing between the cast and crew, it might be hard to think there’s any love left. But that’s where stars Harry Styles and Nick Kroll want to prove you wrong.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

M. Night Shyamalan ghost wrote a ’90s teen rom com and the stars didn’t even know

When you think of ’90s horror classics one of the movies that will inevitably pop up is The Sixth Sense. It’s all out and out classic and cemented director M. Night Shyamalan as one the freshest visionaries in the genre. However, turns out a good writer is a good writer regardless of genre because we’re learning he also had a hand in writing another classic, albeit tamer movie: She’s All That.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What is the Framed answer today, September 6?

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s another variant on the popular word game Wordle, but now it’s testing your knowledge of the depths of cinema — it’s Framed. Yes, it does seem like nearly every pocket of pop culture that one could be even remotely interested in has some form of Wordle variant to test fans’ knowledge. But Framed – which you can play here – stretches beyond the simple word-guessing game and introduces visuals. Now, you’re guessing screenshots, or as they’re more professionally known, frames. Inspired, right?
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

10 best movie witches who put a spell on audiences

We’re on the cusp of Spooky Season 2022, and it looks to be a particularly bewitching one this year. Later this September, Disney Plus is debuting the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the studio’s beloved 1990s Halloween fixture, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles. With any luck, the belated follow-up will be able to recapture the magic of the original.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Always Sunny’ podcast may confirm Matt Shakman as Fantastic Four director

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is gradually moving forward, and chances are good we’ll get an official unveiling at the D23 Expo over the next few days. We’re hoping for confirmation of a director and, if we’re really lucky, an announcement of who’ll be playing Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Old-school Marvel fans lament the loss of a film fixture the MCU ditched long ago

Oh, how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. From the humble beginnings of Edward Norton’s short-lived run as Hulk, to Tatiana Maslany’s twerk-happy turn as She-Hulk, the MCU is closing in on 15 years of some of the most beloved entertainment in recent history, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s how to watch Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ at home

It’s been an exciting summer for cinema, thanks in large part to Jordan Peele’s third feature film Nope. The Universal Pictures film shook the ground with anticipation leading up to its July 22 theatrical release. Peele’s previous film, Get Out, nabbed the filmmaker several Oscar nominations, and while the Academy was too scared to nominate Us, it seemed like the possibility was there for Nope, especially since Peele himself referred to the two-hour and ten minute film as “as spectacle.”
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The first entry in a fantasy epic has begun its ascent of the Netflix charts

The barnstorming success of The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon proves that the viewing public still has an enormous appetite for fantasy, so perhaps it’s unsurprising that the debut entry in one of the most lucrative fantasy epics of all time is beginning to inch its way up the global Netflix streaming charts.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ depicts one of the most unsettling Westerosi customs [SPOILERS]

Major Spoilers of episodes one and two of House of the Dragon. After the release of two powerful and outrageous episodes, House of the Dragon is certainly on its way to establishing its mark as another successful adaptation of Martin’s classic. Replete with stomach-churning violence, intriguing royal plots, and uncomfortable parent-child interactions, the series is almost unrivaled in setting the bar high for uncomfortable viewing and unsettling plotlines.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Spider-Man’ fans share the opinions that will get them sent to The Raft

While Spider-Man is the most recognized character in Marvel’s superhero lineup, people still have hot takes that could have their faces printed on the Daily Bugle. But regardless, fans were brave enough to share them anyways, which either got fans in support or divided. Over on r/Spiderman, Reddit user...
MOVIES

