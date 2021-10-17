Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake past Colorado Rapids, 3-1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake doubled their lead against the Colorado Rapids in the 56th minute when Rubio Rubin slotted home a beautiful one-touch finish following an assist from Damir Kreilach. The assist was just as special as the goal as Kreilach weighted the pass perfectly in...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake will celebrate the career of club and United States international midfielder Kyle Beckerman on November 3rd against Portland Timbers. “Kyle Beckerman Night” will allow fans to purchase tickets for as low as $15, the same number Beckerman wore most for the United States men’s national team, which he represented on 58 occasions.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Believe it or not, Real Salt Lake only has six regular-season games remaining. However, those six games will come during a chaotic 22-day stretch. The average time between games for Real Salt Lake to close out the 2021 Major League Soccer regular season is just 3.6 days.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Old school Real Salt Lake will never forget September 2nd of 2006 when then Colorado Rapids midfielder Pablo Mastroeni and Real Salt Lake owner Dave Checketts exchanged pleasantries following a Rapids’ 1-0 victory. Minutes prior to the heated argument between Mastroeni and Checketts, Mastroeni was...
Damir Kreilach scored for a team-record fifth consecutive game and brought his team-leading total to 14 goals while helping Real Salt Lake defeat the visiting Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Saturday night. Kreilach also assisted Rubio Rubin's eventual winner in the 57th minute and Anderson Julio's late insurance tally as Salt...
Jack Price made his 100th appearance with the club. Younes Namli scored his first goal of the season and his third with the Rapids. It was Colorado’s 10th goal off a corner kick this season. Keegan Rosenberry made his 160th MLS appearance and his 80th with Colorado. With the result,...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake hosted its first “Town Hall” event in quite some time as the club welcomed some of its most passionate fans into the Midfield Club at Rio Tinto Stadium to hear from interim President John Kimball and General Manager Elliot Fall. Coaching, Ownership...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids will go to battle against one and another in a fixture that will determine the winner of this year’s Rocky Mountain Cup. The game will likely be fierce, filled with emotion as the two teams fight for not...
SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Rocky Mountain Cup is coming back to Utah. Damir Kreilach, Rubio Rubin and Anderson Julio all scored goals, as Real Salt Lake won its 7th straight home match, defeating the Colorado Rapids, 3-1. RSL has now won the Rocky Mountain Cup 12 times in 17 seasons. Damir Kreilach scored […]
The Colorado Rapids had an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot and win the Rocky Mountain Cup on Saturday night. Instead, that window closed quickly as the Rapids allowed an early goal en route to a 3-1 loss to their bitter rival, Real Salt Lake. Here are three observations from the match:
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake scored the game’s opening goal in the 12th minute against bitter rival Colorado Rapids when Aaron Herrera played a ball into the box that found the forehead of Damir Kreilach at the back post who calmly pushed the ball into the back of the net.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Damir Kreilach, Aaron Herrera, and Pablo Mastroeni have all been named to the MLS Team of the Week following their performances against Colorado last weekend. Kreilach scored the game’s opening goal in the 13th minute following a wonderful cross from Aaron Herrera. Kreilach broke a...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake is humming following their prolific 3-1 win over rivals Colorado and look poised to make a serious playoff run under the new leadership, albeit on an interim basis, of Pablo Mastroeni. But one big question still remains, how can Mastroeni find a...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake currently finds itself in the eighth position with a game in hand in the western conference, but with five regular-season games remaining a lot can change between now and November 7th. RSL’s Run Home. As it currently stands, Real Salt Lake fell...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – After winning the Rocky Mountain Cup a week ago, Real Salt Lake suffered a road loss to Eastern Conference foe Chicago Fire FC. Chicago hosted RSL at Soldier Field on Saturday, October 23. The Fire beat Real Salt Lake, 1-0. RSL fell in the match...
CHICAGO — Robert Beric scored moments before halftime and the Chicago Fire held on to beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Saturday night. Beric stopped a cross by Miguel Ángel Navarro, turned and blasted a shot inside the post in the 45th minute for Chicago. Gabriel Slonina had five saves...
CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Beric scored moments before halftime and the Chicago Fire held on to beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Saturday night. Beric stopped a cross by Miguel Ángel Navarro, turned and blasted a shot inside the post in the 45th minute for Chicago.
CHICAGO (ABC4 Sports) – There was very little smoke and too much fire for Real Salt Lake Saturday night. Robert Beric scored the only goal of the game for the Chicago Fire, who handed RSL a tough 1-0 loss that keeps Real Salt Lake below the playoff line in the Western Conference. Already eliminated from […]
Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against Real Salt Lake. The Fire won 1-0. Beric with the turn and finish!@ChicagoFire lead 1-0 right before the half thanks to this strike. pic.twitter.com/MwteiJzBNC. — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 24, 2021. Stay tuned for more...
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers announced today that the kickoff time for their match against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 3, has been changed to 7 p.m. (Pacific). The match was also selected for a national television broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.
Comments / 0