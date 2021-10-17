CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 weeks on, no sign Spanish volcano eruption is close to end

Derrick
 6 days ago

MADRID (AP) — There is no sign that a volcanic eruption on the Spanish...

www.thederrick.com

Reuters

Nine days after eruption, lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Red hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the mountain, wrecking buildings and destroying crops. Big clouds of white steam billowed...
WORLD
Phys.org

Experts say Canary Islands eruption not close to ending

There is no prospect of the volcanic eruption in Spain's Canary Islands ending "in the short or medium term", experts said Wednesday after three-and-a-half weeks of activity. At the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island, "levels of sulphur dioxide don't currently lead us to think the end of the eruption will be in the short or medium term," said Maria Jose Blanco, spokesman for the Canaries' volcanologist group Pevolca.
WORLD
Mercury News

Photos: La Palma volcano erupts on Canary Island

A volcano continues to dramatically spew out lava on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday. Authorities on Sunday monitored a new stream of molten rock that has added to the destruction of over 1,100 buildings. Anything in the path of the lava — homes, farms, swimming pools and industrial buildings in the largely agricultural area — has been consumed. The partial collapse of the volcanic cone has sent a new lava stream heading toward the western shore of the island.
WORLD
USA Today

'We are at the mercy of the volcano': Nearly one month later, Spanish island still dealing with eruption

MADRID — There is no sign that a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma is coming to an end, four weeks after it began, officials said Sunday. The volcano on one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa has so far destroyed more than 1,800 buildings, mostly homes, though prompt evacuations have helped avoid casualties on the island of some 85,000 people.
ENVIRONMENT
newsy.com

Strongest Earthquake Since Volcano Erupted Rocks Spanish Island

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said Thursday. The quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight, Spain's National Geographic Institute said, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to spew...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma: Hundreds more evacuate to flee volcano lava

Hundreds of people were evacuated during the night on the Spanish island of La Palma as a river of molten rock crept deeper into a coastal town during a protracted volcanic eruption, authorities said Thursday.Emergency services helped some 500 people leave their homes, the mayor of Tazacorte, Juan Miguel Rodríguez, told public broadcaster RTVE.A total of around 7,500 people have been forced to flee since the Cumbre Vieja began erupting more than a month ago. Scientists say the eruption could go on for three months.The tension of not knowing whether the slow-moving molten rock would entomb their homes, farmland...
HEALTH SERVICES
watchers.news

Shugo mud volcano erupts, area closed for safety reasons, Russia

Shugo mud volcano near the village of Varenikovskaya in Russia's Krasnodar Krai began erupting this week, forcing authorities to close it for tourists for safety reasons. According to local residents, active volcanic activity began a couple of days ago, with the first confirmed signs on October 20. Scientists believe that...
EUROPE
