Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Sunny Sunday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical moisture lingers over South Florida for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week. It will not be a complete washout but from time to time areas will see slow-moving storms with flooding downpours. Yesterday much of the east coast metro areas received heavy rain with parts of the area getting over 6 inches of rain. Due to the saturated ground, additional showers and storms that develop today will lead to more minor flooding. A flood advisory from Broward expired Saturday morning at 9:30 AM as storms moved through the area. Another round of storms is expected to develop later this afternoon and evening. Watch for flooding in and around any storms that develop. A brief period of drier weather is expected by the middle of next week. Tropical moisture that will be pushed south and out of the area as a front brings in drier air from the north. The added sunshine will actually warm the are up a few degrees but at least the humidity and rain chances drop Tuesday and Wednesday. Until then watch for heavy showers and storms developing Saturday night and again Sunday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO