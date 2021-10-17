CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Sunny Sunday

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a much cooler start to our morning with lows in the low to mid 40’s!. It’ll be a beautiful fall day with afternoon sunshine and highs around 60. There’s a very small chance for a stray shower as...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Forecasters Expect Moderate To Heavy Rains Sunday and Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California is expected to receive at most an inch and a half of rain this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, residents should expect at least half an inch of rain and at most an inch and a half. The NWS warns of possible...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Expected Saturday Night, Slick Travel Likely Into Sunday Morning

DENVER (CBS4) – A Pacific storm will move into Colorado today with cooler air, extensive cloud cover, windy conditions and even rain or snow for some areas. Ahead of the storm it will be relatively mild with widespread 50s and 60s. The far east and southeast plains will see a little more sunshine and should warm into the 70s or lower 80s. Rain and snow will develop in the mountains of western Colorado around sunset and it should become widespread overnight. Slick travel can be expected by Sunday morning in some areas, especially over the higher or exposed passes. The storm...
COLORADO STATE
WNEM

Frost likely tonight, more rain returns late Sunday

Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your enjoying the weekend. After a few showers to start the weekend, we expect some dry time over the next 24 hours. Along with that comes that chance for frost development. More rain is expected to arrive by the end of the weekend. Here's...
ENVIRONMENT
Pittsburgh, PA
NewsChannel 36

Rain and cool temperatures for Saturday

The weekend will start off on a rather cool and damp note. Highs will only reach the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. And while most of the day will remain dry, a weak system to the south of the Tiers will bring the risk of some isolated rain showers as we progress into the afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans, bring the umbrella, but it will not be a washout.
ENVIRONMENT
Journal-News

Mostly sunny, cool today; Warm front to bring rain, storms Sunday, Monday

After some overnight showers, today will be mostly sunny and cool, with a high near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Starting in the afternoon, though, the clouds will begin to build up for mostly cloudy skies overnight. ExploreNational Weather Service predicts wet, but warmer than...
WILMINGTON, OH
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Cool, cloudy Sunday with some late day showers

PHILADELPHIA - Seasonable conditions will continue on Sunday with dense cloud cover that will usher in some nighttime showers in northern parts of the region. The dreary finish to the weekend will set the tone for the week ahead. Overnight conditions from Saturday to Sunday will stay dry and cool,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

‘Major Flood Threat:’ National Weather Service Says Storm Could Be Historic

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – We’ve talked about the rain moving into the area over the last week with the potential for flash floods and mudslides being underscored. Don’t take the dry skies and calm trees as a sign of what’s to come. In just a few hours it’s projected we’ll see historic amounts of rain, which could lead to those dangerous weather situations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KWCH.com

Breezy & cool Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a few showers and storms will be possible for parts of Kansas tonight, then get ready for a breezy and cool Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible tonight over portions of central and eastern Kansas. While a strong...
WICHITA, KS
Denver Post

Denver weather: Cloudy today but sunny on Sunday

Skies over Denver on Saturday will be mostly cloudy, and snow is in the mountain forecast with rain on the Eastern Plains. The high temperature in Denver will top out around 67 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low will be about 41 degrees. A...
DENVER, CO
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Keep That Umbrella Handy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical moisture lingers over South Florida for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week. It will not be a complete washout but from time to time areas will see slow-moving storms with flooding downpours. Yesterday much of the east coast metro areas received heavy rain with parts of the area getting over 6 inches of rain. Due to the saturated ground, additional showers and storms that develop today will lead to more minor flooding. A flood advisory from Broward expired Saturday morning at 9:30 AM as storms moved through the area. Another round of storms is expected to develop later this afternoon and evening. Watch for flooding in and around any storms that develop. A brief period of drier weather is expected by the middle of next week. Tropical moisture that will be pushed south and out of the area as a front brings in drier air from the north. The added sunshine will actually warm the are up a few degrees but at least the humidity and rain chances drop Tuesday and Wednesday. Until then watch for heavy showers and storms developing Saturday night and again Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
Springfield News Sun

manchesterinklink.com

Sunday’s weather: Sunny and cool, high around 58

Tonight: Clouding up and chilly, rain after midnight Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable. Monday: Cloudy & cool with periods of rain High 51 Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Monday night: Periods of rain Low 47 Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Periods of rain, heavy at times (1″ of rain) High...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

‘In Your House, What’s Your Plan?:’ NWS Meteorologist Stresses Safety As Frequency Of Tornadoes Increases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are now eight confirmed tornadoes that caused damage in western Pennsylvania from the storms on Thursday. The National Weather Service surveyed Washington, Beaver, and Butler counties to assess the damage. “Maximum winds for this event in northern Beaver County,” said Fred McMullen, National Weather Service Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA

