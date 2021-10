Jets at Patriots—NFL pick is New York Jets and New England Patriots under the total of 43 points. In their first meeting the Patriots held the Jets to six points picking off four passes. New York gained only 230 yards on the Falcons last week. Past three games New York putting up only 249 yards with 57 rushing for 3.1 yards per rush. Quarterback Zach Wilson in this period 5.7 yards per pass attempt. Patriots aren’t helping Mac Jones on the ground with a run game averaging 3.8 yards per rush. Both defenses have been good on third down. Play New York and New England under 43.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO