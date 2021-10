Last season was a disaster for Dallas. They lost QB Dak Prescott to a broken ankle in week 5 and the season went down with him. They turned to Andy Dalton then Ben DeNucci and finally present Patriots Practice Squad QB Garret Gilbert. In addition, the Offensive Line lost Tackle Lael Collins and Guard Zach Martin. Injuries also devastated the defensive side too. Gerald McCoy never got on the field, Trysten Hill tore his ACL, Dontari Poe only lasted half the season. Leighton Vander Esch played just 10 games after 9 the season before. Despite all this, the Cowboys won 7 games and that was enough to win the putrid NFC East and make the playoffs.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO