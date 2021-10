Salopians will have heard of places in the shadow of the Clee Hills like Ditton Priors and Abdon. But what about Leverdgrene, Great Oxenbold, and The Yelds?. They are some of the county's lost communities, which vanished with a trace – often all that is left are undulations in the landscape, best seen from the air, which betray the location of settlements which disappeared centuries ago.

U.K. ・ 4 DAYS AGO