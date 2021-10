The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO