Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos 10/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 6 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders will resume Week 6 a mile high above sea level at Empower Field against the Broncos in Denver, Colorado on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas bowed out in their recent game and 2nd loss in a row to the visiting Chicago Bears to a score of 9-20 last...

The Spun

Broncos Announce Injury Update For Star Pass Rusher Von Miller

UPDATE: Miller has now been ruled out. Before Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller had a bold message. “I will play well in this game,” Miller said, per Broncos insider Aric DiLalla. “I’m going to have a great game… I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.”
NFL
FanSided

Broncos made a move that could keep them in the AFC West race

Did the Denver Broncos just make a move that will keep them in the mix in the AFC West for the 2021 season? We take a look at the impact of John Brown. After a 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have found themselves in a really tough spot with two straight losses to AFC opponents.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
cbslocal.com

2021 Denver Broncos Game Vlog - Week 6, vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday's loss was a tough one to swallow for Broncos Country, but there were plenty of things that happened other than a disappointing loss. The tailgating was as fun as always, Mike Shanahan officially joined Broncos greats in the Ring Of Fame, and Justin Simmons makes a young fans day. The sports department gives you a behind-the-scenes look into yesterday's game at Empower Field.
NFL
tonyspicks.com

Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers 10/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Seahawks will meet the Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA on Sunday evening. Seattle recently lost their home defense to a score of 17-26 to the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle Washington last Sunday. The Seahawks placed QB Russell Wilson and RB Chris Carson on injured reserve and the two players will be out of commission for a minimum of three games. Seattle is 4th at 2-3 in the NFC West Division.
NFL
tonyspicks.com

Free NFL Picks For Today 10/21/2021

Broncos at Browns—NFL pick is Denver Broncos +2. Cleveland dealing with cluster injuries to impact players. Baker Mayfield is out and Case Keenum gets the start. Running back Nick Chubb is out. Browns dealing with injuries on the offensive line with three listed as questionable. Wide receiver Beckham Jr. is questionable, and they are without Jarvis Landry. On defense three starters questionable including two on the defensive line with a backup linebacker and defensive lineman questionable. Remember, this is a quick turnaround playing on Thursday after a Sunday game. Teddy Bridgewater is taking first team reps and backup Drew Locke it not pointing to the Broncos starting quarterback playing. Denver healthy on defense with their playmakers healthy. Keenum more of the short intermediate route passer for the Broncos have time to game plan for the backup under center. Case Keenum doesn’t have a strong arm to throw deep with consistency. Play Denver +2.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed A New Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at the running back position on Tuesday afternoon. The Chiefs have reportedly signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Kansas City’s running back depth took a major hit on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went...
NFL

