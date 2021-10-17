CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers 10/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 6 days ago

The Seattle Seahawks will meet the Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA on Sunday evening. Seattle recently lost their home defense to a score of 17-26 to the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle Washington last Sunday. The Seahawks placed QB Russell Wilson and RB Chris Carson on...

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Broncos Announce Injury Update For Star Pass Rusher Von Miller

UPDATE: Miller has now been ruled out. Before Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller had a bold message. “I will play well in this game,” Miller said, per Broncos insider Aric DiLalla. “I’m going to have a great game… I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.”
NFL
hypefresh.co

Russell Wilson Mourns Best Friend’s Death

Loosing a best friend can be tough on anyone. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently lost his bestfriend Trevor Moawad to Cancer. Of course, the football player didn’t take the news of Moawad’s passing lightly. Since his death, Wilson and his famous wife Ciara, have mourned over the untimely death of their friend. Recently, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gave a tribute to his dear friend.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos made a move that could keep them in the AFC West race

Did the Denver Broncos just make a move that will keep them in the mix in the AFC West for the 2021 season? We take a look at the impact of John Brown. After a 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have found themselves in a really tough spot with two straight losses to AFC opponents.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Heinz Field#The Los Angeles Rams#The Nfc West Division#Ats#The Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Wilson News

The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10. During...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s ‘crazy’ decision for Thursday Night Football vs. Broncos

The Cleveland Browns are engulfed in an avalanche of injuries at the moment as they enter their Week 7 matchup on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt won’t be playing and the offensive line is in shambles. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a completely torn labrum. However, the QB1 for the Browns intends to play anyways, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyspicks.com

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos 10/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Las Vegas Raiders will resume Week 6 a mile high above sea level at Empower Field against the Broncos in Denver, Colorado on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas bowed out in their recent game and 2nd loss in a row to the visiting Chicago Bears to a score of 9-20 last Sunday. The Raiders have a new coach replacing Jon Gruden. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia replaces Gruden and will make his debut as the Raiders’ interim head coach on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders are 2nd at 3-2 in the AFC West Division.
NFL
tonyspicks.com

Free NFL Picks For Today 10/21/2021

Broncos at Browns—NFL pick is Denver Broncos +2. Cleveland dealing with cluster injuries to impact players. Baker Mayfield is out and Case Keenum gets the start. Running back Nick Chubb is out. Browns dealing with injuries on the offensive line with three listed as questionable. Wide receiver Beckham Jr. is questionable, and they are without Jarvis Landry. On defense three starters questionable including two on the defensive line with a backup linebacker and defensive lineman questionable. Remember, this is a quick turnaround playing on Thursday after a Sunday game. Teddy Bridgewater is taking first team reps and backup Drew Locke it not pointing to the Broncos starting quarterback playing. Denver healthy on defense with their playmakers healthy. Keenum more of the short intermediate route passer for the Broncos have time to game plan for the backup under center. Case Keenum doesn’t have a strong arm to throw deep with consistency. Play Denver +2.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy