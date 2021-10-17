Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers 10/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Broncos at Browns—NFL pick is Denver Broncos +2. Cleveland dealing with cluster injuries to impact players. Baker Mayfield is out and Case Keenum gets the start. Running back Nick Chubb is out. Browns dealing with injuries on the offensive line with three listed as questionable. Wide receiver Beckham Jr. is questionable, and they are without Jarvis Landry. On defense three starters questionable including two on the defensive line with a backup linebacker and defensive lineman questionable. Remember, this is a quick turnaround playing on Thursday after a Sunday game. Teddy Bridgewater is taking first team reps and backup Drew Locke it not pointing to the Broncos starting quarterback playing. Denver healthy on defense with their playmakers healthy. Keenum more of the short intermediate route passer for the Broncos have time to game plan for the backup under center. Case Keenum doesn’t have a strong arm to throw deep with consistency. Play Denver +2.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO