Varsity Volleyball falls to Tri-West in Sectional Championship

By Admin
lebanonathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTigers lose a tough match against Tri-West in the Sectional Championship. The Tigers were led for the last time by Weaver with 11 assists on the match. Weaver connected with Starkey who got 5 kills, Tilford got 4 kills and...

lebanonathletics.com

Comments / 0

