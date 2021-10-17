Varsity Volleyball falls to Tri-West in Sectional Championship

The varsity volleyball team traveled to Hesperia on Wednesday night for a league match. The Eagles would play tough defense and all their hitters were finding the open spots. The would earn the three set sweep 25-19, 25-11 and 25-11. Wednesday night was by far their best night of blocking with Taryn Preston leading the way with 4 blocks and Emmalyn and Madelyn Geers each having 3 blocks on the night. Kaila Krueger did a good job of mixing up the offense finishing with 15 assists. Taryn finished the night with 5 kills, Emmalyn and Lexie Bowers each with 4 kills, Madelyn with 3 kills, Ava Wright with 2 kills and Ayzlyn Scheuneman would finish of the match with a kill. Kaden Perkins would lead the defense with 12 digs with Kaila would finish with 11 digs. Serving leaders were Kaden Perkins with 21 points and 3 aces, Emmalyn Geers 8 points and 3 aces and Lexie Bowers with 7 points and 4 aces. They will be back in action on Saturday at the Kelloggsville Invitational.

