How to Customize Action Center in Windows 11

At this very moment tell us what all programs are running on your computer’s desktop? Probably many. Let’s take a regular scenario – you probably have games, office-related applications, word processors, browsers, everything running on the same desktop. This means to access one program, you will have to minimize the other. You might even snap Windows, but even that won’t let you enjoy a program’s maximum view or functionality. Plus, there are countless other downsides to running different programs on the same desktop. How about we tell you that you can now have a separate Virtual Desktop for each application in Windows 11. This way you can keep your personal and professional applications separate, probably assign a separate desktop to your favorite games, and so on.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO