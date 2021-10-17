Top 25 roundup: Purdue shocks No. 2 Iowa

Aidan O’Connell accounted for three touchdowns and David Bell racked up a career-high 240 receiving yards and a score Saturday as Purdue posted a comfortable 24-7 road upset victory over No. 2 Iowa.

The unranked Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) strolled into Iowa City and dominated the previously unbeaten Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1), outgaining Iowa 464-271 and controlling the ball for nearly 35 minutes.

Behind O’Connell (30 of 40 for 375 yards) and Bell (11 receptions), the Boilermakers continued their impressive success against second-ranked teams. They most recently had defeated No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 during the 2018 season and, with Saturday’s win, improved to 6-10 all-time against second-ranked foes.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes’ 12-game winning streak and nine-game conference winning streak ended with a resounding thud. Spencer Petras was just 17 of 32 for 195 yards with four interceptions as Iowa looked nothing like the team that had defeated six straight ranked opponents.

No. 1 Georgia 30, No. 11 Kentucky 13

The Bulldogs showed why they are the top-ranked team in the country, easily handling the visiting Wildcats in Athens, Ga.

With the win, the undefeated Bulldogs remained in the driver’s seat to earn the top spot in the SEC East, while Kentucky lost for the first time this season. Georgia has now won the last 12 meetings over Kentucky.

The Bulldogs’ stout defense held a Kentucky offense averaging 411.8 total yards per game to just 249 yards on offense. Georgia finished with 166 rushing yards, led by James Cook’s 51 rushing yards on six carries. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 14 of 20 passes for 250 yards and three scores.

No. 3 Cincinnati 56, UCF 21

Jerome Ford rushed for 189 yards and scored four first-half touchdowns as the Bearcats rolled past the visiting Knights in American Athletic Conference action.

Ford, who rushed 20 times, had a 79-yard touchdown during his big half. Desmond Ridder completed 13 of 23 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown. Coby Bryant scored on an interception return for Cincinnati (6-0, 2-0 AAC) and Ryan Montgomery added 95 rushing yards on just eight carries.

Mikey Keene completed 16 of 27 passes for 141 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for UCF (3-3, 1-2).

No. 4 Oklahoma 52, TCU 31

Caleb Williams threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Sooners to a win over the Horned Frogs in Norman, Okla.

But late in the game with the Sooners leading throughout but not putting the game away, Oklahoma turned to Kennedy Brooks and the run game. Brooks ran for 153 yards — 110 in the second half — and a touchdown to help the Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) put the game away. Oklahoma is 7-0 for just the second time in the last 17 seasons, the other coming in 2019.

TCU (3-3, 1-2) has dropped three of its last four. Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan had 346 yards passing and four touchdowns. Quentin Johnston had seven catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 5 Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9

Bryce Young threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide authored a predictable rebound from last week’s upset loss at Texas A&M, walloping the Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss.

Young completed 20 of 28 passes, connecting on scoring strikes of 46, 75, 51 and 29 yards to John Metchie, Jameson Williams, Brian Robinson Jr. and Traseshon Holden. The Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 SEC) rolled up 543 yards and made 12 of 16 third-down conversions.

Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers hit 35 of 55 passes for 300 yards, but was intercepted three times and was under constant pressure most of the game. He absorbed seven sacks and played through a right shoulder injury for most of the last three quarters after taking a hard hit.

No. 10 Michigan State 20, Indiana 15

Payton Thorne threw for a touchdown and Kenneth Walker III rushed for 84 yards to lift the Spartans over the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind.

Thorne completed 14 of 26 passes for 126 yards for the undefeated Spartans, who forced three turnovers on defense to help secure the road win.

Stephen Carr rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown for the Hoosiers, who were without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. due to an injured throwing shoulder. Jack Tuttle, making his third career start at quarterback for Indiana, completed 28 of 52 passes for 188 yards and two interceptions.

No. 12 Oklahoma State 32, No. 25 Texas 24

Jaylen Warren rushed for 193 yards on 33 carries, with 122 of those yards coming in the fourth quarter, and Tanner Brown kicked four field goals as the Cowboys charged back for a key Big 12 Conference win over the Longhorns in Austin, Texas.

Oklahoma State (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) dominated the game after the early minutes of the third quarter, scoring 19 unanswered points trailing by 14 in the first half and by 11 in the third quarter. Jason Taylor II had an 85-yard interception return for touchdown for the Cowboys.

Bijan Robinson ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns and added a TD reception as Texas built a 24-13 advantage. But for the second straight week, the Longhorns (4-3, 2-2) were outplayed in the final quarter, and had no answer for the Cowboys late.

No. 13 Ole Miss 31, Tennessee 26

Matt Corral accounted for 426 total yards as the Rebels held off the Volunteers for a wild win in Knoxville, Tenn.

Corral completed 21 of 38 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns with his first interception of the year. He also rushed for 195 yards on 30 carries as the Rebels (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) outgained the Volunteers (4-3, 2-2) 510-467.

Tennessee’s last chance to win the game ended when backup quarterback Joe Milton ran out of bounds at the Ole Miss 8-yard line after a 13-yard gain as time expired. Milton replaced injured starter Hendon Hooker, who hit 17 of 26 passes for 233 yards while running for 108 yards and accounting for two scores. The game was delayed for 20 minutes with 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter after Hooker’s 23-yard pass to Jacob Warren on fourth-and-24 was spotted nearly a yard shy of a first down.

Auburn 38, No. 17 Arkansas 23

Bo Nix passed for two touchdowns and put the game away with a 23-yard scoring run to lift the visiting Tigers to a win over the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Ark.

Nix, who completed 21 of 26 passes for 292 yards, went the distance on a draw to seal Auburn’s sixth straight win in the series.

Auburn received a game-best 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries by Tank Bigsby. Ja’Varrius Johnson and Demetris Robertson caught touchdown passes. It is the Tigers’ longest active streak against any Southeastern Conference foe and their first win in seven tries against a ranked opponent.

Utah 35, No. 18 Arizona State 21

Cameron Rising accounted for three touchdowns as the Utes posted a wild come-from-behind win over the Sun Devils in Salt Lake City.

Tavion Thomas and TJ Pledger each ran for a score for Utah (4-2, 3-0 Pac-12), which outscored Arizona State 28-0 in the second half. Brant Kuithe caught a pair of TD passes from Rising, who finished 21 of 33 for 247 yards passing while rushing for 59 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Rising was intercepted twice in the first half as Arizona State (5-2, 3-1) built a 21-7 cushion. Jayden Daniels passed for two scores and rushed for another in the first half and finished 20 of 31 for 237 yards for the Sun Devils.

Baylor 38, No. 19 BYU 24

Abram Smith rushed for career-high 188 yards and three touchdowns as the Bears rolled over the Cougars in a dustup between future Big 12 Conference rivals in Waco, Texas.

Baylor (6-1) dominated the game on both sides of the ball, outgaining BYU 534-409 overall and 303-67 on the ground. Dillon Doyle, the Bears’ linebacker and leading tackler on the season, crossed over to the offensive side of the ball, scoring on a 2-yard run and on a 2-yard reception. He also had four tackles and a sack.

BYU (5-2) lost for the second straight week and will likely fall from the Top 25. Jaren Hall passed for 342 yards and a late 16-yard score to Puka Nacua (who had a career-best 168 yards receiving) and ran for a touchdown while enduring five sacks.

LSU 49, No. 20 Florida 42

Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for a school-record 287 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers upset the Gators in Baton Rouge.

Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes to Jaray Jenkins, including the game winner on fourth-and-goal from the one with 3:30 left in the game to lead the Tigers (4-3, 2-2 SEC).

Anthony Richardson relieved an ineffective Emory Jones and rallied the Gators (4-3, 2-3) with four second-half touchdown drives.

No. 21 Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14

Isaiah Spiller rushed for a season-best 168 yards and one touchdown and Devon Achane matched his season high of 124 yards on the ground with two scores as the Aggies notched a win over the Tigers in Columbia, Mo.

Zach Calzada completed 13 of 25 passes for 148 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Aggies. Ainias Smith caught two touchdown passes while Spiller notched his fourth 100-yard outing of the season and 14th of his career.

Coming off last weekend’s epic upset of then-No. 1 Alabama, Texas A&M started fast with a 21-point first quarter. The Aggies accumulated 283 rushing yards while outgaining Missouri 431-328.

No. 22 North Carolina State 33, Boston College 7

Devin Leary threw three touchdown passes and the Wolfpack scored 21 points in a span of less than eight minutes of the third quarter to defeat Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Leary finished 16-for-24 for 251 yards without an interception as NC State (5-1, 2-0 ACC) won its first road game in two tries. Devan Boykin returned a fumbled snap by Boston College for a 34-yard touchdown, and Leary connected with Devin Carter, Dylan Parham and Thayer Thomas for scores. Thomas’ went for 79 yards.

Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel completed 21 of 39 passes for 194 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Eagles (4-2, 0-2), who’ve lost two games in a row, were held to 97 rushing yards and 291 yards overall. NC State finished with 381 total yards.

–Field Level Media

