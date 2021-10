Listening to everyone with an opinion does not always make you a better investor. Instead, think about the big picture. In the past week alone, I've read that the National Association of Business Economists predicts continued growth into the spring of 2022. And just as I was tempted to relax, I came across a video from a man who became rich selling his finance books. This guy is telling the world that the economy is going to collapse at any moment, and if we want to survive, we need to buy gold -- and his book.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO