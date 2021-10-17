CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Rescuers: Last Jew of Kabul making his way to Israel

By JOSEF FEDERMAN
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ad8Tx_0cTqRb8O00
Israel Last Afghan Jew FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009 file photo, Zebulon Simentov, the last known Jew living in Afghanistan, sits in his Kabul home. Simentov could soon be heading to Israel, after agreeing to grant his estranged wife a religious divorce in a Zoom call — a precondition for entry to the Holy Land. Simentov, who fled Afghanistan last month after the Taliban takeover, landed Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Turkey on what his rescuers say is a final stop before landing in Israel. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) (David Goldman)

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The man known as the last Jew of Kabul could soon be heading to Israel, after agreeing to grant his estranged wife a religious divorce in a Zoom call — a precondition for smooth entry to the Holy Land.

Zebulon Simentov, who fled Afghanistan last month after the Taliban takeover, landed Sunday in Turkey on what his rescuers say is a final stop before traveling to Israel, perhaps as soon as this week.

It caps a weekslong odyssey that included an escape from his homeland as well as a videoconference divorce procedure meant to ensure he will not run into trouble with Israeli authorities.

Under Jewish religious law, a husband must agree to grant his wife a divorce, something he had refused to do for many years. Facing the prospect of legal action in Israel, where his ex-wife lives, Simentov, after resisting for years, finally agreed to the divorce last month in a special Zoom call supervised by Australian rabbinical authorities.

The Associated Press viewed part of the proceeding. During the sometimes chaotic discussion, conducted through an interpreter who struggled to explain the procedure, Simentov agrees to sign a divorce document known as a “get” after receiving assurances that he will not face trouble in Israel.

Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, whose nonprofit group Tzedek Association funded the journey, said Simentov had spent the last few weeks living quietly in Pakistan, an Islamic country that does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

He said his group had looked into bringing Simentov to the U.S. but decided that Israel was a better destination both because of difficulties in arranging a U.S. entry visa and because Simentov has many relatives, including five siblings and two daughters, already in Israel.

“We are relieved we were successful in helping Zebulon Simentov escape from Afghanistan and now into safety in Turkey,” said Margaretten, whose group has helped evacuate several dozen other people from Afghanistan. “Zebulon’s life was in danger in Afghanistan.”

Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, greeted Simentov at the airport in Istanbul on Sunday.

He said he had an appointment to take Simentov to the Israeli consulate on Monday to arrange his entry to Israel. Under Israel’s “Law of Return,” any Jew is entitled to Israeli citizenship.

Chitrik said he had been working with Margaretten and other volunteers for several months to get Simentov out of Afghanistan. “I’m happy this issue is finally coming to rest,” he said.

How long that will take remains unclear. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of the request and Simentov could also be delayed by coronavirus protocols restricting entry to Israel.

Simentov, who lived in a dilapidated synagogue in Kabul, kept kosher and prayed in Hebrew, endured decades of war as the country’s centuries-old Jewish community rapidly dwindled. But the Taliban takeover in August seems to have been the last straw.

Moti Kahana, an Israeli-American businessman who runs a private firm that organized the evacuation on behalf of Margaretten, told The Associated Press last month that Simentov was not worried about the Taliban because he had lived under their rule before. He said that threats of the more radical Islamic State group and pressure from neighbors who were rescued with him had helped persuade him to leave.

Hebrew manuscripts found in caves in northern Afghanistan indicate a thriving Jewish community existed there at least 1,000 years ago. In the late 19th century, Afghanistan was home to some 40,000 Jews, many of them Persian Jews who had fled forced conversion in neighboring Iran. The community’s decline began with an exodus to Israel after its creation in 1948.

In an interview with The Associated Press in 2009, Simentov said the last Jewish families left after the 1979 Soviet invasion.

For several years he shared the synagogue building with the country’s only other Jew, Isaak Levi, but they despised each other and feuded during the Taliban’s previous rule from 1996 to 2001.

At one point, Levi accused Simentov of theft and spying and Simentov countered by accusing Levi of renting rooms to prostitutes, an allegation he denied, The New York Times reported in 2002. The Taliban arrested both men and beat them, and they confiscated the synagogue’s ancient Torah scroll, which went missing after the Taliban were driven from power in the 2001 U.S.-led invasion.

When his 80-year-old housemate died in 2005, Simentov said he was happy to be rid of him.

Reporters who visited Simentov over the years — and paid the exorbitant fees he charged for interviews — found a portly man fond of whiskey, who kept a pet partridge and watched Afghan TV. He observed Jewish dietary restrictions and ran a kebab shop.

Born in the western city of Herat in 1959, he always insisted Afghanistan was home.

The Taliban, like other Islamic militant groups, are hostile to Israel but tolerated the country’s miniscule Jewish community during their previous reign.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover

KABUL (Reuters) -Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday for the first time since the Taliban victory in August, following weeks of tension over transport links between the neighbouring countries. The visit comes after prolonged problems at the Chaman border crossing, one of the...
MIDDLE EAST
Forward

After a month in hiding, Afghanistan’s last Jew arrives in Turkey

ISTANBUL — Zebulon Simentov looked tired but relieved as he exited the customs and baggage claim area of Istanbul’s new airport on the shores of the Black Sea Sunday morning. It had been quite a trip from his home in Kabul, where he became a minor celebrity to the international...
WORLD
The Independent

Palestinian rights groups see muzzle in Israel's terror tag

Activists said Saturday they hope an international backlash will help reverse Israel's designation of six Palestinian human right groups as terrorist organizations, a label that effectively outlaws them.Two of the six groups said they would not be forced underground despite the uncertainty of their new status, which would allow Israel to raid the groups' offices, seize assets, arrest employees and criminalize funding and expressions of support. Activists said they seek to challenge the decision by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.Israel’s terror label for the six groups, including some that receive European funding, appears to have caught the United States...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Persian Jews#Taliban#Ap#The Holy Land#Israeli#Jewish#Australian#The Associated Press#Rabbi#Tzedek Association#Islamic
The Independent

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
MILITARY
AFP

Under Israel's blockade, Gaza fishermen struggle for a catch

Crashing through the Mediterranean waves at sunset, Palestinian fisherman Mohammed al-Nahal leads a convoy of rickety boats out for another risky night under the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. Forced to stay close to shore due to Israeli restrictions on powerful engines, the men complain they must seek a catch from overfished shallow waters with declining stocks. "If we catch 200 kilos (450 pounds) of sardines, that would be great," Nahal says. "But we can also come back empty-handed." High prices of fuel in the enclave means that fishing operating costs are crippling, making them stay closer inshore.
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

US top envoy to Kabul to step down from his position

Washington [US] October 19 (ANI): US top envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to step down from his position following the 'chaotic' US withdrawal from Afghanistan, CNN reported citing two sources who have been told about the State Department's plans informed. Khalilzad will "transition" out of his role and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Jewish Press

The Sugihara Exclusion: Israel Bites the Hand that Fed Jews

Recognizing a favor, hakkarat hatov, is a highly treasured virtue in Jewish tradition. Israel purports to practice it in gushing gratitude to righteous gentiles. The few who sacrificed their own lives or livelihoods so as to rescue Jews fleeing Nazi brutality are given special place in Yad Vashem and in post-World War II histories.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Middle East
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fareeha Arshad

Traitors in History Who Didn’t Hesitate To Betray Their Own: Anthony Johnson, Maurice Papon, Mir Jafar

If there is anybody to be blamed for the gruesome history as we know today, then we can all agree on one word: traitors. Throughout the past and across the cultures, some people were hypocrites of the worst kind. Never once do they feel uncomfortable selling out their people in exchange for money and fame. Let’s have a look at three of such cowards from history.
Reuters

Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse, Sweden and Pakistan say

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Afghanistan will shortly collapse into chaos unless the international community acts rapidly, Swedish and Pakistani ministers warned on Saturday. Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline Islamist Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August triggering the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy.
POLITICS
The Independent

A moving 'reunion' for descendants of Holocaust survivors

Anna Salton Eisen found the old pictures — wallet-size, black-and-white images of Jewish prisoners who survived the Holocaust — in a folder her late father, George Lucius Salton, kept most of his life.The Texas woman recognized the names of some of the teens and young men from stories her father told. For three years, the baby-faced captives lived among the dead and dying in barracks and boxcars as Nazi captors moved them from Poland to France to Germany. The skeletal friends said a tearful Kaddish — a Jewish prayer of mourning — after learning their parents had died in...
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
46K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy