The Royal Meteorological Society has announced the 2021 winners of its popular, annual Weather Photographer of the Year competition in association with AccuWeather. Giulio Montini’s spectacular photo, ‘Morning Fog’, taken on an opaque autumn day from a small church on a hilltop in the town of Airuno, Italy, took top prize. The photograph led a plethora of entries that celebrated the indomitable and unquestionable awe and beauty of weather.

