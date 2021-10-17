Report: Chelsea Keeping Eye on De Ligt Situation as Juventus Threatened Over His Future

Chelsea are on red alert as Juventus have been threatened over the future of Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports.

The defender has entered his third season at the Italian giants after joining Ajax in the summer of 2019.

However reports in Italy have suggested that a move away from Turin could be on the cards, with the Blues being a potential suitor should he leave.

Italian news outlet Calciomercato have said that de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola "has already 'threatened' to take him away from Turin at the end of the season".

They also suggest that contact has been made with other clubs across the continent over a potential deal for the Dutchman, including Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City.

However, his release clause of €150 million means a deal would neither be cheap nor easy to do.

De Ligt has made 83 appearances for the Old Lady, with six goals to his name.

At just 22-years-old, he is one of football's hottest prospects and a move from the Netherlands to Italy has seen him win a Serie A title, as well as the Coppa Italia last season.

The Blues already have an abundance of talent in the centre-back position. However, some big names will see their contracts expire at the end of the season should they not sign new deals.

Andreas Christensen is reportedly close to signing a new contract at the club, and Antonio Rudiger is also believed to be in discussions over a fresh deal, although some reports have differed over his situation.

