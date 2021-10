Millions of seniors depend on Social Security for steady income. But it's important to have access to income outside of those benefits. Are you planning to rely on Social Security to cover your senior living expenses in full? If so, you're not alone. Many seniors routinely depend on those benefits to cover all of their bills, not realizing what a mistake that really is. Here are a few reasons why you absolutely need income outside of Social Security during retirement.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO