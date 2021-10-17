CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful fall pattern, chilly mornings

By Ben Gelber
 6 days ago

A strong cold front crossed Ohio early in the weekend, ushering in the coolest weather of the season so far. After two weeks of summer warmth and unusually high humidity for October in recent days, fall weather has returned to Ohio this weekend.

A strong northwesterly flow held temperatures in the 50s Saturday afternoon, with periods of clouds and sun. Skies cleared Sunday morning, as temperatures dipped into the chilly mid-40s at the start of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon & 1/2 Marathon at North Bank Park.

Afternoon readings nudged past 60 degrees under a bright sun, but it felt cooler with a gusty westerly wind. Expect another chilly night, with lows in the upper 30s in the countryside and low 40s in the city early Monday.

Crisp conditions and plenty of sunshine will prevail most of the week, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A cold front will bring a few showers Thursday, followed by cooler weather again next weekend.

Forecast

  • Tonight: Clear, cool. Low 43
  • Monday: Sunny. High 66
  • Tuesday: Sunny. High 71 (46)
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 73 (49)
  • Thursday: Clouds, showers. High 69 (53)
  • Friday: Partly sunny. High 61 (49)

Ohio State
Chilly weekend, rain returns Sunday

Gray, chilly weather prevails over Ohio this weekend. A large storm over eastern Canada brought showers Friday night and early Saturday, with clouds lingering through the day and temperatures in the chilly 50s. A separate wave of showers developed in the evening well in advance of a warm front developing to the west of Ohio. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Hidden dangers: How to stay safe when heating your home this winter

CLEVELAND (WJW)– With temperatures dipping and more people turning on their furnaces, there are certain steps you’ll want to take to keep your family safe while keeping your home warm. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating is the second leading cause of home fires and injuries, and the...
CLEVELAND, OH
