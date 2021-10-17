CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brentford Boss Thomas Frank: Chelsea Were 'Very, Very Lucky' to Beat Bees

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Brentford boss Thomas Tuchel claims Chelsea were extremely fortunate to have sealed all three points against his side on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

Chelsea managed to hold onto a 1-0 lead thanks to a super strike from Ben Chilwell on the edge of the area in first-half stoppage time.

Chilwell's goal was the difference in the west London derby in terms of goals, but Edouard Mendy was the saviour for Tuchel's side, producing some incredible heroics in the Chelsea goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNqWr_0cTqR3P300

Mendy made countless saves to ensure Brentford took away zero points despite a 20 minute onslaught at the Brentford Community Stadium, with the best save of the them all coming in stoppage time to deny an acrobatic effort.

Although they suffered their second defeat of the season since their promotion, Frank's side have made an impressive start and he believes the Blues were 'very, very lucky' to come away with the win.

"First, I'm very proud of the performance. If you look over the 90 minutes, there can only be one deserved winner, and that is us by quite a large margin, in terms of how many chances we created - five big chances," he told Sky Sports.

"We kept the champions of Europe to five shots in the whole game. That's very impressive. I know they dominated a little bit more in the first half, but in the end, we were all over them and that's very, very impressive. Proud of their performance, pleased with that, and that's what we need to build on going forward."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae6zc_0cTqR3P300
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He added: "We knew we had a more offensive version (formation) with two strikers to try and put pressure on them. That helped a little bit more. Chelsea dropped off, so we kept the ball in better positions. They never got out. We know that in the set pieces we were stronger than them, so of course we need to play to our advantage.

"They nicked the win. They got a very, very lucky win here today. It's all about the performance. If we play this game again, we win it. It is what it is. We really want to build on this."

More Chelsea Coverage

Absolute Chelsea

Comment: Chelsea’s Best Front Three for the Upcoming Fixtures in Lukaku & Werner's Absence

Chelsea’s 4-0 win at home in the Champions League group stage versus Swedish side Malmö was very much a ‘complete performance’. The Blues dominated 73% of possession, recorded 20 shots (seven on target), compared to Malmo’s two with zero on target, and also limited the visitor’s ‘expected goals’ to just 0.07, whilst recording an xG of 2.64.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

