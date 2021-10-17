CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITORIAL: Good things going on in Enid

By Enid News, Eagle Editorial Board
 6 days ago

THUMBS UP

Thumbs up to Enid’s citywide community cultural celebration.

Back after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held recently at Government Springs Park.

We are glad it came back, because it’s a wonderful time to celebrate the richness and diversity in our city.

For the most part, the event showcased the cultures of people from Latin America and the Pacific Islands.

That seems appropriate because those two populations have seen tremendous growth since the 2010 Census. Residents who speak Spanish and/or have heritage from Latin American countries make up the second-largest racial/ethnic group in Garfield County, with the number nearly doubling in the last 10 years, from 5,353 to 8,982 people. Pacific Islanders such as people from the Marshall Islands experienced an even larger reported increase — nearly tripling from 1,094 people 10 years ago to 2,920 now, at 4.6% of the county population.

We hope to see this celebration continue to grow in years to come.

THUMBS UP

Thumbs up to Los Angeles area artist Matt “Kiptoe” Dean and the huge mural he’s doing at Enid’s new skate park.

The city of Enid commissioned Dean $42,500 to spray-paint his design at the skate park, adding to Enid’s quickly growing collection of wall murals.

When complete, his design will feature skateboarders, BMX cyclists, roller skaters and scooter riders, with a sign reading “Enid, OK” in the top-right corner of the northern wall. Characters in the design are in all kinds of motion and in vibrant hues of blue, red and tan.

The 2,700-square-foot work of art is taking shape, and it’s fun to watch the progress. Anyone around the world also can follow along on Kiptoe’s YouTube channel and other social media outlets.

It is eye-catching and certainly will be an attention-getter.

THUMBS UP

Thumbs up to Lincoln Academy students who recently spent a day fishing and picking up trash at Enid Public Water Works Lake.

The outing was part of their monthly life skills building trip. They were taught how to bait hooks, catch fish, respect nature and be quiet while respecting others in the area off West Chestnut on Oct. 6.

Science and art teacher Holly Crawford said Lincoln students often get the opportunity to participate in life skills activities outside of the classroom. The trip was a reward for students based on behavior and attendance.

We think this is a wonderful thing Lincoln Academy staff does with the students.

