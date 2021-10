Learning how to balance college life and fantasy football is more difficult than what it appears to be, as I am now 0-5 in my dynasty league, 1-4 in the BTSC league, and 2-3 in the league with some of my friends. I just wanted to set your mind at ease and let you know that you have nothing to worry about when you trust the advice I give you on starts and sits. Having said that, this is by far the worst start I have ever done in fantasy football, and I have made some impressive comebacks in fantasy in past years thanks to trading.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO