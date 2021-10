The trial surrounding the Parkland high school shooting massacre of 2018 has a major development. The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, pleaded guilty on October 20 to murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Cruz as well as other names in the trial have garnered media attention, including the judge, Elizabeth Scherer. This is the most high-profile case of Scherer’s career on the bench, and it hasn’t been without controversy. From a father who’s dubbed a courthouse powerbroker and lobbyist to an ex-husband with his own run-in with the law, the Broward Circuit judge’s background never fails to provoke the curiosity of social media users. For those who are eager to know more about Elizabeth Scherer’s family and relationships, we have all the details here.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO