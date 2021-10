Sometimes Benedict Cumberbatch feels like a behemoth movement. Since accumulating acclaim and swarms of fans from his smash-hit show Sherlock, the Academy Award-nominated actor has been one of the UK’s biggest acting exports. Cumberbatch is good at what he does; intellectual men with some sort of “mental quirk” that no one wants to properly diagnose for fear of wrath. It’s fine but his more interesting performances come outside of this typecast – a kindly cousin, a vengeful assassin, and a greedy dragon highlight his versatility because it strips him back to just becoming these characters, rather than acting as them.

