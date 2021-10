A goal from Armando Broja on his full Premier League debut for Southampton was enough to seal a welcome three points for an under fire Ralph Hasenhuttl. Although it is worth noting that they faced a weakened Leeds side ravaged by injuries and the problems posed by international call ups, credit is due to the way Southampton dominated the match. Marcelo Bielsa is famed in football as having a distinct style of play across his teams and is revered by many as an auteur of the sport. Yet Saints never allowed his Leeds side to settle or enjoy any meaningful possession in Saturday’s encounter, a fact lamented by the Leeds manager in the post match interview.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO