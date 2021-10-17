Nature strolls

Join us for the 2nd Annual O! Wine & Brew Stroll in downtown Ottumwa on Thursday, October 14, 2021 – a benefit hosted by Main Street Ottumwa with all proceeds going to the Family Crisis Center. Together we can support victims of domestic violence. Grab your friends and come sample from Iowa wineries, breweries, cideries, and food vendors while shopping local businesses in our beautiful historic downtown Ottumwa district! Enjoy the sights and sounds of local musicians and a silent auction while supporting a great cause. Tasting and Silent Auction will take place from 5-8 p.m., with Prizes and Live Music from 8-9 p.m. Must be 21 years of age or older. Tickets start at $15. The first 550 tickets sold will include a complimentary event wine glass and event 4-bottle wine bag. View our Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/2xRd2u6CR for ticket information. We encourage you to purchase your ticket(s) in advance; however, tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the event at our starting point location (Hotel Ottumwa). We want this to be a fun and safe event for all involved! Please note that due to COVID-19, mitigation efforts will be taken, which could include but are not limited to: social distancing with your group, hand sanitizer stations made available throughout the stroll, encouraging the wearing of masks while indoors when not eating/drinking, additional check-in tables, etc. More detailed information will be provided on our Facebook event page as the event nears.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO