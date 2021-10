The Lamborghini Aventador is no longer available to order. This Italian supercar, famously named after a Spanish fighting bull, has been around for the better part of a decade, and has been sold in numerous configurations, including the Aventador S, Aventador SVJ, and Aventador Ultimae. The Ultimae is officially the last-ever Aventador, but Lamborghini promised that the V12 engine will survive, and future models such as the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 will make use of hybrid technology. This is truly the end of an era, and it's the last time we'll see an unassisted naturally-aspirated V12 engine do its thing. But Lamborghini is promising big things, and we're excited.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO